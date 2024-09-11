 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in September 2024

By
A man shoots a gun in Rebel Ridge.
Netflix

Are you looking for a movie to watch on Netflix? Edge of Tomorrow, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, is an excellent addition to the Netflix library. If you want more of an underrated movie, The Rundown features Dwayne Johnson’s best performance as an actor. Other movies on the service are The DeliveranceMigration, and Aloha.

What’s great about Netflix is the ability to search for movies within a specific genre. Action is one of the more popular genres thanks to its mix of licensed films and Netflix Originals. This September, consider watching these three action movies: a Liam Neeson thriller, a terrific film from Jeremy Saulnier, and an iconic late 1980s comedy.

Non-Stop (2014)

Liam Neeson holding a gun on a plane full of passengers with their hands up in Non-Stop.
Universal Pictures

Neeson is a man on a mission to stop the bad guys. That logline works for 90% of Neeson’s movies over the last 15 years. That’s not a bad thing, though. Non-Stop is one of Neeson’s better B-movie action thrillers. On a flight from New York City to London, U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson) receives a mysterious text message stating someone on the plane will die every 20 minutes unless an offshore account receives a payment of $150 million.

Unfortunately for Marks, the threat is real, as a passenger dies at the 20-minute mark. Marks takes control of the plane, believing the perpetrator is on board. However, the other passengers believe Marks is the mastermind behind the hijacking. Thanks to a committed performance from Neeson, Non-Stop is a tight, action-packed movie that will grab your attention for its 96-minute runtime.

Stream Non-Stop on Netflix.

Rebel Ridge (2024)

Don Johnson puts his hand on a gun while Aaron Pierre stands across from him.
Netflix

Rebel Ridge is a grounded action movie that feels like something out of the 1980s and 1990s. Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former Marine cycling to Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. On his ride, Terry is unlawfully detained by two cops, who seize his life savings. When Terry tries to fix the situation at the police station, he’s turned away by the corrupt chief, Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson).

Terry seeks legal action with the help of a kind court clerk, Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb). When that fails, Terry relies on his expert combat skills and takes matters into his own hands. Backed by an intriguing premise and starmaking performance by Pierre, Rebel Ridge is easily one of Netflix’s best movies of 2024.

Stream Rebel Ridge on Netflix.

Midnight Run (1988)

Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin in Midnight Run.
Universal Pictures

On the short list of great road trip movies is Midnight Run, an action comedy that only works because of the chemistry between stars Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. Bail bondsman Eddie Moscone (Joe Pantoliano) hires bounty hunter Jack Walsh (De Niro) to find Jonathan Mardukas, an accountant for the mob who goes by the nickname “The Duke.”

The mafia is not the only group who wants Mardukas, as FBI Special Agent Alonzo Mosely (Yaphet Kotto) needs The Duke to testify against mob boss Jimmy Serrano (Dennis Farina). Walsh manages to apprehend to Mardukas in New York City, but getting him back to L.A. will be a real challenge. The ensuing cross-country chase is the perfect mix of action and comedy in this highly entertaining 1980s movie.

Stream Midnight Run on Netflix.

