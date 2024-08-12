 Skip to main content
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024

watch netflix sci fi movies in august 2024 hugh jackman reminiscence
Warner Bros. Pictures

Looking to watch a sci-fi movie on Netflix? You’ve come to the right place. Netflix has all types of sci-fi, from action and comedy to thrillers and romance. Oscar-winner Godzilla Minus One is one of the more noteworthy titles on the sci-fi homepage. Don’t Look Up and Rebel Moon are some of Netflix’s original offerings.

You could spend hours scrolling Netflix for a movie to watch, or you can trust our recommendations. Our five sci-fi picks for August range from a blockbuster and thriller to an adventure and mystery. One film is in the running for the greatest sequel of all time, while another is the second film in a prestigious trilogy.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Edward Furlong and Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
TriStar Pictures

Jim Cameron’s resume is untouchable. Imagine making one of the greatest sequels of all time, Aliens. Then, you surpass that unbelievably high bar with arguably a better second entry in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Seriously, never doubt “Big Jim.” Cameron’s follow-up to The Terminator picks up 11 years after its predecessor. A teenage John Connor (Edward Furlong) remains the key to saving humanity and defeating the machines.

In 2029, Skynet sends an advanced Terminator, T-1000 (Robert Patrick), to 1995 to kill John and prevent his rise. The resistance counters by sending a reprogrammed T-800 Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to protect John from the T-1000. John’s first order of business is to rescue his mother, Sarah (Linda Hamilton), from incarceration. You’re not wrong if you think T2 is the greatest sequel. You can also say T2 is the best sci-fi movie ever made. Good luck poking holes in this masterpiece.

Stream Terminator 2: Judgement Day on Netflix.

World War Z (2013)

Brad Pitt holds a young girl as he walks through the streets.
Paramount Pictures

The zombies in The Walking Dead are a cakewalk compared to the creatures in World War Z. Former U.N. employee Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), his wife, Karin (Mireille Enos), and two daughters are stuck Philadelphia traffic when the day of reckoning begins. A zombie apocalypse ravages the city, sending the world into complete disarray. A virus is causing healthy humans to turn into zombies via a bite. Finding a vaccine is the only way to end the pandemic.

Gerry agrees to help his former colleague find the origins of the infection. If they find the source, then they can prevent its spread. However, this means Gerry will have to travel around the world to infected areas, putting his life in danger. Forget the slow-moving Walking Dead; World War Z is nonstop action from start to finish.

Stream World War Z on Netflix.

Reminiscence (2021)

Hugh Jackman in Reminiscence.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If Reminiscence came out in the 1990s, it would’ve been a giant hit. It’s a sci-fi thriller with two recognizable stars and an intriguing premise. But being released day-and-date in theaters and on Max in August 2021 was a death sentence for its commercial appeal. However, it should now find a new audience now that it’s on Netflix.

In a futuristic Miami, climate change has submerged most of the city, forcing its residents to work at night. Private investigators Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) and Emily “Watts” Sanders (Thandiwe Newton) operate a machine that allows people to access forgotten memories. One day, Nick throws ethics aside and falls in love with a client and nightclub singer named Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). When Mae disappears, Nick uses the machine to relive memories with her. In doing so, Nick uncovers a conspiracy that could alter his future.

Stream Reminiscence on Netflix.

Mute (2018)

A man goes on one knee and sits next to a girl.
Netflix

In Mute, the main character (you guessed it) can’t speak. Leo (The Northman’s Alexander Skarsgård) is left mute after a childhood accident. An adult Leo now works as a bartender in a futuristic Berlin. Leo dates Naadirah (Seyneb Saleh), a waitress and the love of his life. One day, Naadirah goes unexpectedly missing, sending Leo into a slight panic.

Leo begins his search for Naadirah, starting with her apartment and then with friends and family. This eventually brings him to the city’s criminal underbelly, in which Naadirah may or may not have been involved. Leo’s only lead is Cactus Bill (Paul Rudd), an American surgeon with ties to Naadirah. Leo can’t trust Bill, but it’s his only lead to solve the mystery and find his true love.

Stream Mute on Netflix.

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Marty McFly holds his hoverboard in "Back to the Future Part II."
Universal Pictures

No film in the Back to the Future franchise could ever surpass the first, which is a legitimately perfect movie. That being said, Back to the Future II is a lot better than people remember. It’s still fun to spend time with Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in the past and the future.

The sequel begins on the same day Marty returns to 1985 in the first film. Doc, Marty, and Jennifer (Elisabeth Shue) travel to the year 2015 to help Marty’s son avoid a life-changing event that will cripple the McFly family. However, the trio’s actions in the future alter the past, creating an alternate version of 1985 where Biff (Thomas F. Wilson) runs the town. For the second time, Marty and Doc must return to 1955 and relive the famous high school dance. You’ll understand it much more easily once you watch the film.

Stream Back to the Future Part II on Netflix.

