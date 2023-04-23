Newcastle vs Tottenham is set to be a very close match in the Premier League with only three points between the two teams — those same three points that could be earned through a victory. While goal difference means that Newcastle won’t lose its slightly higher standing in this one game, there’s still all to play for here in the closing matches of the league. If you love to watch the Premier League, we’ve got all you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream including how to watch it for free.

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on FuboTV

One of our favorite ways to watch sports, FuboTV is a great choice for Newcastle vs Tottenham. Much of that is because not only does it offer USA Network for the match, but you can also check it out for free. That’s thanks to there being a seven-day FuboTV free trial so you can see Newcastle vs Tottenham for free as well as catch up with everything else FuboTV has to offer across its 145+ channels. Options include Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and a heap more like Paramount and Bravo. Once the free trial expires, FuboTV costs from $75 per month.

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on Sling TV

Anyone that wants one of the best live TV streaming services without spending a fortune will love Sling. Your first month with the service costs just $20. Sign up for Sling Blue and you get access to USA Network, NBC, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many news stations too. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage if you’re not able to watch the game or other live events as they happen. It’s an inexpensive way for cord-cutters to enjoy what’s out there.

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is always a popular choice for the whole family. It costs $70 per month and bundles in the all-important USA Network for watching the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream. It also has over 90 channels in all so there’s something for everyone with a little bit of every genre included. Making it even better value, it also adds on access to Disney+ and ESPN+. The former is the home of everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. ESPN+ adds to your sporting brief while also including the award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV has over 100 channels including USA Network and other sporting options like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. For downtime, you also get channels like Disney, Bravo, and TNT. It now costs $73 per month but there’s unlimited DVR storage. Also, a YouTube TV free trial is a great way to see Newcastle vs Tottenham for free. The new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, you should have all your sporting loves covered here.

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel regularly, you’ve probably already noticed that the moment you cross the border, your streaming services don’t react how you might expect them to. With limited or no service, it’s frustrating to pay for something you can’t access. Sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and you can fool your internet connection into thinking you’re still home in the US. Just choose a US-based server within the NordVPN app and the service does all the hard work for you. You just access FuboTV or similar the same way you always do at home, easily being able to see the match. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but we recommend signing up for it thanks to how much it enhances your security as well as allows you to use streaming again. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re still unsure.

