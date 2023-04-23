 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the free Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Newcastle vs Tottenham is set to be a very close match in the Premier League with only three points between the two teams — those same three points that could be earned through a victory. While goal difference means that Newcastle won’t lose its slightly higher standing in this one game, there’s still all to play for here in the closing matches of the league. If you love to watch the Premier League, we’ve got all you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream including how to watch it for free.

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

One of our favorite ways to watch sports, FuboTV is a great choice for Newcastle vs Tottenham. Much of that is because not only does it offer USA Network for the match, but you can also check it out for free. That’s thanks to there being a seven-day FuboTV free trial so you can see Newcastle vs Tottenham for free as well as catch up with everything else FuboTV has to offer across its 145+ channels. Options include Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and a heap more like Paramount and Bravo. Once the free trial expires, FuboTV costs from $75 per month.

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

Anyone that wants one of the best live TV streaming services without spending a fortune will love Sling. Your first month with the service costs just $20. Sign up for Sling Blue and you get access to USA Network, NBC, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many news stations too. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage if you’re not able to watch the game or other live events as they happen. It’s an inexpensive way for cord-cutters to enjoy what’s out there.

Related

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is always a popular choice for the whole family. It costs $70 per month and bundles in the all-important USA Network for watching the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream. It also has over 90 channels in all so there’s something for everyone with a little bit of every genre included. Making it even better value, it also adds on access to Disney+ and ESPN+. The former is the home of everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. ESPN+ adds to your sporting brief while also including the award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has over 100 channels including USA Network and other sporting options like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. For downtime, you also get channels like Disney, Bravo, and TNT. It now costs $73 per month but there’s unlimited DVR storage. Also, a YouTube TV free trial is a great way to see Newcastle vs Tottenham for free. The new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, you should have all your sporting loves covered here.

Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you travel regularly, you’ve probably already noticed that the moment you cross the border, your streaming services don’t react how you might expect them to. With limited or no service, it’s frustrating to pay for something you can’t access. Sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and you can fool your internet connection into thinking you’re still home in the US. Just choose a US-based server within the NordVPN app and the service does all the hard work for you. You just access FuboTV or similar the same way you always do at home, easily being able to see the match. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but we recommend signing up for it thanks to how much it enhances your security as well as allows you to use streaming again. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re still unsure.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

2023 Boston Marathon live stream: how to watch the event for free
A group of women running in the Boston Marathon.

On the third Monday in April, also known as Patriots' Day, the best distance runners in the world gather in Massachusetts for the Boston Marathon. It's the world's oldest annual marathon, and 2023 marks the 127th running of the Boston Marathon. This year's race on April 17 is extremely significant, as it marks 10 years since the tragic bombing of the marathon in 2013.

With over 30,000 participants, runners will be sent out in groups all morning. The men's professional runners will start at 9:37 a.m. ET and the women's professional runners will begin at 9:47 a.m. ET. Find out how to stream the 2023 Boston Marathon below.
Watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live stream on ESPN

Read more
How to watch the free PSG vs Lens live stream from anywhere
A soccer field.

Some of the best soccer action taking place today is in the matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens. This may be a lesser-marketed event if you’re in the United States, but it’s still watchable. The broadcast is being handled by beIN Sports network, which isn’t easily accessible in the United States -- not even with many of the best live TV streaming services. FuboTV is stepping up for the live stream, however. The high quality sports streaming service offers beIN Sports as part of its channel lineup, and we’ve got all of the details you’ll need to watch the game for free on Fubo, as well as how to watch if you’re traveling come game time.
Watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for sports lovers. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain match for free. You can do this by utilizing the FuboTV free trial, which gives new subscribers full access for seven days. If you’ve already exhausted your FuboTV free trial, a monthly subscription starts at $75, and is worth considering in order to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens live stream. The streaming platform itself offers a huge variety of sports channels. A subscription includes access to the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks.

Read more
Joyce vs Zhang live stream: Watch the fight from anywhere in the world
Fight poster showing Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Joe "Juggernaut" Joyce and Zhilei "Big Bang" Zhang face off in a heavyweight bout at the Copper Box Arena in London today. Joyce (15-0, 14KOs), already the WBO interim world heavyweight champion, is hoping that a win over Zhang (24-1-1, 19KOs) will set him up for a title fight. Holding the WBO interim heavyweight belt means Joyce is in line to fight Oleksandr Usyk, but Usyk seems to be solely focused on a heavyweight unification fight against Tyson Fury. Zhang's only loss so far was against Filip Hrgovic. This fight against Joyce will be Zhang's second chance to prove that he deserves a title shot.

Most people are expecting one of two outcomes to today's fight. Joyce is inarguably the favorite, and a late round knockout of Zhang is what most people are expecting. On the other hand, Zhang is known to come out strong at the beginning, with 12 of his 19 knockouts happening in the first round. Joyce has expressed concern over the potential of getting caught with a stray punch early on.

Read more