The chase for the Stanley Cup continues as second-round action is underway. The first round provided all sorts of drama, highlighted by the Florida Panthers upsetting the Boston Bruins after winning 4-3 in OT of Game 7. The Panthers came back from a 3-1 series deficit to upset the greatest regular season team in NHL history. The New Jersey Devils and Seattle Kraken also won their respective Game 7s to advance to the second round.

The second round started on May 2, with the Panthers defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Kraken besting the Dallas Stars in their respective game Game 1s. Similar to the first round, all games in the second round will be broadcasted on a multitude of networks owned by Disney and WarnerMedia. Find out how to watch the games below.

Updated 2023 NHL Playoffs bracket

The second round of the NHL Playoffs is underway. Below are the dates and times for each game.

Eastern Conference

Toronto Maple Leafs (A2) vs. Florida Panthers (WC2)

Panthers lead 1-0

Game 1: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2

Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2 Game 2, May 4: Panthers at Maple Leafs; 7 p.m.; TNT

Panthers at Maple Leafs; 7 p.m.; TNT Game 3 May 7: Maple Leafs at Panthers, 6:30 p.m.; TBS

Maple Leafs at Panthers, 6:30 p.m.; TBS Game 4, May 10: Maple Leafs at Panthers, 7 p.m.; ESPN

Maple Leafs at Panthers, 7 p.m.; ESPN *Game 5, May 12: Panthers at Maple Leafs, TBD; TNT

Panthers at Maple Leafs, TBD; TNT *Game 6, May 14: Maple Leafs at Panthers, TBD; Network TBD

Maple Leafs at Panthers, TBD; Network TBD *Game 7, May 16: Panthers at Maple Leafs, TBD; TNT

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. New Jersey Devils (M2)

Game 1, May 3: Devils at Hurricanes, 7 p.m.; ESPN

Devils at Hurricanes, 7 p.m.; ESPN Game 2, May 5: Devils at Hurricanes, 8 p.m.; TNT

Devils at Hurricanes, 8 p.m.; TNT Game 3, May 7: Hurricanes at Devils, 3:30 p.m.; TBS

Hurricanes at Devils, 3:30 p.m.; TBS Game 4, May 9: Hurricanes at Devils, 7 p.m.; ESPN

Hurricanes at Devils, 7 p.m.; ESPN *Game 5, May 11: Devils at Hurricanes, TBD; TNT

Devils at Hurricanes, TBD; TNT *Game 6, May 13: Hurricanes at Devils, TBD; ESPN

Hurricanes at Devils, TBD; ESPN *Game 7, May 15: Devils at Hurricanes, TBD; ESPN

Western Conference

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Seattle Kraken (WC1)

Kraken lead series, 1-0

Game 1 : Kraken 5, Stars 4 (OT)

: Kraken 5, Stars 4 (OT) Game 2, May 4: Kraken at Stars, 9:30 p.m.; TNT

Kraken at Stars, 9:30 p.m.; TNT Game 3, May 7: Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.; TBS

Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.; TBS Game 4, May 9: Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN

Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN *Game 5, May 11: Kraken at Stars, TBD; TNT

Kraken at Stars, TBD; TNT *Game 6, May 13: Stars at Kraken, TBD; ESPN

Stars at Kraken, TBD; ESPN *Game 7, May 15: Kraken at Stars, TBD; ESPN

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (P2)

Wed., May 3: Oilers at Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN

Oilers at Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN Sat., May 6: Oilers at Golden Knights, 7 p.m.; TNT

Oilers at Golden Knights, 7 p.m.; TNT Mon., May 8: Golden Knights at Oilers, 8:30 p.m.; ESPN

Golden Knights at Oilers, 8:30 p.m.; ESPN Wed., May 10: Golden Knights at Oilers, 10 p.m.; ESPN

Golden Knights at Oilers, 10 p.m.; ESPN *Fri., May 12: Oilers at Golden Knights, TBD; TNT

Oilers at Golden Knights, TBD; TNT *Sun. May 14: Golden Knights at Oilers, TBD; Network TBD

Golden Knights at Oilers, TBD; Network TBD *Tue., May 16: Oilers at Golden Knights, TBD; TNT

Watch the 2023 NHL Playoffs live stream on ESPN and ESPN2

Second-round coverage will be available on ESPN. The network’s NHL studio show, The Point, will air regularly before the games and feature hosts Steve Levy and John Buccigross, along with ESPN’s hockey analysts Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, and P.K. Subban. The postgame show following the last game, In The Crease, will air on ESPN+. Log in with your cable provider for access.

Watch the 2023 NHL Playoffs live stream on TNT and TBS

WarnerMedia will air second-round games on TNT and TBS. If you are watching on mobile devices, tablets, or connected TVs, the games are available through the TNT app, TBS App, TNT’s website, and TBS’s website. Before, during, and after each game, Turner’s studio show will include host Liam McHugh alongside a group of analysts, including Wayne Gretzky, Henrik Lundqvist, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, and Keith Yandle. Log in with your cable provider to watch the games.

Watch the 2023 NHL Playoffs live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you’re a subscriber to Hulu with Live TV, then the NHL Playoffs on ESPN and TNT are available within your package. The two subscription plans for Hulu with Live TV include Disney+ and ESPN+. The cheaper plan, which costs $70 per month, includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package, which costs $83 per month, features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Enjoy a variety of Disney-owned programs and movies on the three platforms, including The Mandalorian, Thor: Love and Thunder, Tiny Beautiful Things, and UFC Embedded.

Watch the 2023 NHL Playoffs live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV provides subscribers with customizable television packages, so hockey fans should make it a priority to add ESPN and TNT. There are different packages to choose from (Orange and/or Blue) that range in monthly pricing from $40 to $60. ESPN and TNT can be included in your package, but so too can entertainment channels like AMC, Bravo, HGTV, TBS, and Vice.

Watch the 2023 NHL Playoffs live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV continues to increase in popularity, especially after the addition of the NFL Sunday Ticket. ESPN and TNT are available on YouTube TV so you won’t miss out on any second-round action. New subscribers will only pay $63 for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. If you want to experience YouTube TV, sign up for a Free trial.

Watch the 2023 NHL Playoffs live stream on Fubo TV

Subscribers of Fubo TV will have access to over 100 live channels with no hidden fees or contracts at sign-up. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Users can watch hockey on ESPN and Turner networks. Plus, check out other news and entertainment channels, including MSNBC, FX, TLC, MTV, and CMT. Subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 NHL Playoffs live stream from abroad with a VPN

For hockey fans outside of the U.S., make sure to use a VPN, or virtual private network, to stream the NHL Playoffs. A service like NordVPN will make streaming the NHL playoffs a lot easier. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

