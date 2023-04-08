Nice vs PSG live stream: How to watch for free from anywhere

Some of the best soccer action taking place today is in the matchup between Nice and PSG. This may be a lesser known event if you’re in the United States, but it’s still watchable. The broadcast is being handled by beIN Sports network, which isn’t easily accessible in the United States, even with many of the best live TV streaming services. FuboTV is stepping up for the Nice vs PSG live stream, however. The high quality sports streaming service offers beIN Sports as part of its channel lineup, and we’ve got all of the details you need about how to watch the game for free on Fubo.

Watch the Nice vs PSG live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for sports lovers. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Nice vs PSG match for free. The streaming platform itself offers a huge variety of sports channels, and while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes beIN Sports and the Nice vs PSG live stream. A FuboTV monthly subscription starts at $75, but new subscribers are entitled to a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial. If you sign up in time you can watch the Nice vs PSG live stream for free.

Watch the Nice vs PSG live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re out of the country during the game you’re going to want to have a virtual private network in place to watch the Nice vs PSG live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate the ability to watch the game outside of the United States. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, and pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will let you watch Nice vs PSG from anywhere just as you would at home. You can even access the game entirely at no cost if you pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and a VPN is a smart way to browse the web and watch your favorite sports events online even if you aren’t a traveler.

