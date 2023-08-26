Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish kick off the 2023 college football season against the Navy Midshipmen in a special European venue. The Saturday game between Notre Dame and Navy is dubbed the 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic and will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The historic rivalry between Notre Dame and Navy will write another chapter on Saturday. Dating back to 1927, this is the 96th meeting between the two schools, with the Fighting Irish holding an 81-13-1 record against the Midshipmen. After a 9-4 season in 2022, the 13th-ranked Irish enter their second year under head coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame fans will also get their first look at quarterback Sam Hartman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest.

Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream on NBC

The game between Notre Dame and Navy begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26. The game can be seen on NBC. Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett will be on the call, with Zora Stephenson reporting from the sideline. The game can viewed through the NBC Sports app or NBC.com.

Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream on Peacock

Because of a partnership with NBC, Notre Dame’s game against Navy is available to stream on Peacock. The Premium plan, which costs $6/month, offers live sports, new hit shows and films, and NBC and Bravo programs. The ad-free Premium Plus plan, which costs $12/month, gives users the same offerings as Premium, plus access to your local NBC channel and the ability to download programs.

Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream on Sling TV

To access NBC on Sling TV, subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not have NBC available as a channel. Sling Blue, however, also features ABC, Fox, Bravo, FX, and more. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. For the first month, new customers will receive half-off pricing.

Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Notre Dame vs. Navy football game is available on NBC with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. NBC is one of the 85 live and on-demand channels on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include TNT, MTV, ESPN, AMC, and Fox. Customers can choose from two subscription plans. The $70/month plan has Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83/month plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream on FuboTV

Catch the NBC broadcast of Notre Dame football on FuboTV. The service has three subscription plans that offer 172 channels or more. NBC, NFL Network, MTV, Comedy Central, and SyFy are some of the featured channels in each plan. The three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Plus, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream on YouTube TV

Football fans who love Notre Dame football won’t miss the action if they ahve YouTube TV. NBC is included with YouTube TV. The service features 100 more channels, like ESPN, Food Network, TLC, USA, and E! New customers will only pay $65/month in the first three months. In month four, the price will increase to $73/month. New customers can try YouTube TV by signing up for a free trial.

Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you want to watch the Notre Dame versus Navy game on NBC outside of the U.S., then look into downloading a VPN service. Streaming channels abroad can be tricky due to regional broadcast restrictions. A VPN will bypass those difficulties by using a server from the U.S. Try NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

