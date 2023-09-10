Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev: 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final live stream

Two of the best players in the world will square off on Sunday as number two Novak Djokovic will face number three Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final. The match will be inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York. The championship is a rematch of the 2021 U.S. Open Men’s Final when Medvedev defeated Djokovic in straight sets.
Djokovic continues his dominant 2023 season with an appearance in the U.S. Open Final. Djokovic won the first two Grand Slams of the year but lost in the Wimbledon Final. For Medvedev, it’s his third appearance in the U.S. Open Final and his fifth Grand Slam Final.
The U.S. Open Men's Final starts at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. It will air on ESPN. The ESPN app will stream the final, or you can watch it on your computer through ESPN.com/watch. Log in with your TV provider for access.
To stream the U.S. Open, subscribe to ESPN+, which will have the English and Spanish language broadcasts. Customers can pay $10/month or $100/year to access ESPN+. However, the Disney bundle costs $13/month and includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.
ESPN Deportes will also have the Spanish broadcast of the U.S. Open Men’s Final.
Customers can watch the U.S. Open Men’s Final on ESPN with YouTube TV. Along with ESPN, YouTube TV has over 85 channels, including NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC, and AMC. For the first three months, subscribers will only pay $65/month. Then, the rate goes to $73/month. New subscribers can take advantage of YouTube TV’s free trial.Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final on YouTube TV
The U.S. Open Men’s Final on ESPN is on Hulu with Live TV. Additional channels on the service include TNT, USA, ESPN2, MTV, and Comedy Central. For $70/month, customers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).
With Sling TV, customers can watch the U.S. Open Men’s Final on ESPN. However, they must have Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Blue does not feature ESPN. Sling Orange features 32 channels, including ESPN2, AMC, BBC America, BET, and CNN. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. For the first month, new customers will receive 50% of their subscription.
With a FuboTV subscription, subscribers have 180 channels, including ESPN, FX, Bravo, Food Network, and Golf Channel. The three plans on FuboTV are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Also, new customers can sign up for a free trial. There is no contract, and you can cancel anytime.
If you are an American outside of the country looking to watch the U.S. Open Men’s Final, download a VPN. With a VPN, streaming programs is a lot easier. VPNs bypass broadcast restrictions, which will improve your experience. We suggest looking into NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.
