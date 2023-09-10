 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev: 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

Two of the best players in the world will square off on Sunday as number two Novak Djokovic will face number three Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final. The match will be inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York. The championship is a rematch of the 2021 U.S. Open Men’s Final when Medvedev defeated Djokovic in straight sets.

Djokovic continues his dominant 2023 season with an appearance in the U.S. Open Final. Djokovic won the first two Grand Slams of the year but lost in the Wimbledon Final. For Medvedev, it’s his third appearance in the U.S. Open Final and his fifth Grand Slam Final.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

People in the crowd watch tennis at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Flickr

The U.S. Open Men’s Final starts at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. It will air on ESPN. The ESPN app will stream the final, or you can watch it on your computer through ESPN.com/watch. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final on ESPN

To stream the U.S. Open, subscribe to ESPN+, which will have the English and Spanish language broadcasts. Customers can pay $10/month or $100/year to access ESPN+. However, the Disney bundle costs $13/month and includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.

ESPN Deportes will also have the Spanish broadcast of the U.S. Open Men’s Final.

Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Customers can watch the U.S. Open Men’s Final on ESPN with YouTube TV. Along with ESPN, YouTube TV has over 85 channels, including NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC, and AMC. For the first three months, subscribers will only pay $65/month. Then, the rate goes to $73/month. New subscribers can take advantage of YouTube TV’s free trial.

Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

The U.S. Open Men’s Final on ESPN is on Hulu with Live TV. Additional channels on the service include TNT, USA, ESPN2, MTV, and Comedy Central. For $70/month, customers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

With Sling TV, customers can watch the U.S. Open Men’s Final on ESPN. However, they must have Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Blue does not feature ESPN. Sling Orange features 32 channels, including ESPN2, AMC, BBC America, BET, and CNN. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. For the first month, new customers will receive 50% of their subscription.

Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With a FuboTV subscription, subscribers have 180 channels, including ESPN, FX, Bravo, Food Network, and Golf Channel. The three plans on FuboTV are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Also, new customers can sign up for a free trial. There is no contract, and you can cancel anytime.

Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Men’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you are an American outside of the country looking to watch the U.S. Open Men’s Final, download a VPN. With a VPN, streaming programs is a lot easier. VPNs bypass broadcast restrictions, which will improve your experience. We suggest looking into NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: live stream for free
Basketball players stand on opposite sides of the court.

Before the NBA season, the best men's national teams are set to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The tournament will be played in three nations: the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The two-and-a-half-week competition begins on August 25 with first-round games. 32 teams, including the United States, have been split into eight groups of four. Each team will play each other once for a total of three games.

The top two teams within each group will advance to the second round, where they will be split into four groups. The results of the first round will carry over to the second round. Each team will play two games. The top two teams in each group will then advance to the final round, a single-elimination tournament consisting of eight teams. The Championship Final is set for September 10. Spain enters the competition as the defending champion after defeating Argentina in the 2019 final.
Watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live stream on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Read more
How to watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream
A soccer field.

Chelsea plays Luton Town later today, with kick off at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. If you want to watch the action unfold live, you've got one option -- Peacock. That unfortunately means there's no free Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream, as it's not being broadcast on a channel that's available on FuboTV or YouTube TV, both of which offer free trials to new customers.
Watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV isn't one of the best live TV streaming services but it's still a pretty good option, especially for soccer fans. For just $6 per month, you can catch games like Chelsea vs Luton Town and other parts of the Premier League. There are dozens of Premier League games aired here throughout the season but Peacock also covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and even WWE wrestling. It may be cheap but it's always worth seeing what's new on Peacock. The best shows on Peacock come from NBC's content library so there are some pretty good options there like Poker Face. At this kind of price, it makes sense to check out Peacock at least for the sake of Chelsea vs Luton Town, even if you already have other streaming services available to you.

Read more
Spain vs England live stream: Watch the Women’s World Cup final for free
A soccer stadium with a view from the crowd.

The Women's World Cup final sees Spain vs England compete. England has reached its first World Cup final since 1966 and the first for the women's side, while Spain is still keen to make up for some scrappy performances earlier in the tournament. Whoever you're supporting, it's going to be one to watch. The match is being aired on Fox so we've got all the insight into how to watch the Spain vs England live stream including how to watch for free. Take a look below at your options.
Watch the Spain vs England live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV continues its reign as the ultimate place for sports fans. It has at least 145 channels depending on the package you choose and that includes Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with CBS Sports Network, MLB Network, NFL Network, and NHL Network. Of course, you can watch the World Cup final here but even better, you can watch the Spain vs England live stream for free thanks to there being a FuboTV free trial. It only lasts for seven days before increasing to $75 per month but that's no problem if you solely want to watch this game.

Read more