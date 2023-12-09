Where to watch NXT Deadline 2023 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The last NXT Premium Live Event of the year is NXT Deadline. In the first Premium Live event since NXT No Mercy, NXT Deadline marks the second edition of Deadline, which started in December 2022. Deadline introduced the Iron Survivor Challenge, a five-person match in which each athlete tries to score the most pinfalls or submission within a 25-minute time limit. The winners of the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge earn a championship title match in their respective division.

The main event of NXT Deadline will see NXT champion Ilja Dragunov put his championship up for grabs against Baron Corbin. If Corbin wins, it will be his first WWE or NXT title since he won the WWE United States Championship in 2017. Additionally, Roxanne Perez and Kiana James will settle their difference while locked inside a steel cage.

The male and female superstars of NXT will look to close 2023 on a high note, so expect a night of epic matches. Scroll below to see how to watch NXT Deadline.

When and where is NXT Deadline 2023?

Rey Mysterio announces Dragon Lee will replace Wes Lee at NXT Deadline: NXT highlights, Dec. 5, 2023

NXT Deadline begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 9. For pregame coverage, tune into the NXT Kickoff Show at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The event will be held at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Watch NXT Deadline 2023 live stream on Peacock

Because NXT Deadline is a Premium Live Event, it will stream exclusively on Peacock. All WWE Premium Live Events stream on Peacock, including Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania. Other sports leagues featured on Peacock include the NFL, PGA Tour, college football, college basketball, and rugby. Peacock offers two paid plans to subscribers. Premium, the ad-supported tier, costs $6 per month, and Premium Plus, the ad-free tier, costs $12 per month. Both tiers offer NXT Deadline.

For fans outside of the United States, stream NXT Deadline on the WWE Network. Rates will vary depending on your country and region.

NXT Deadline 2023 match card

Top 10 WWE NXT moments: WWE Top 10, Dec. 5, 2023

Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin will headline the card. Two other titles will be up for grabs on Saturday night. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio will put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Dragon Lee. Furthermore, the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge will determine the number-one contenders for the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship, respectively. Tune into the NXT Kickoff Show to watch Axiom versus Nathan Frazer.

View the entire card for NXT Deadline below.

NXT Championship : Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin

: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin NXT North American Championship: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) (with Rhea Ripley) vs. Dragon Lee (with Rey Mysterio)

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) (with Rhea Ripley) vs. Dragon Lee (with Rey Mysterio) Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Championship: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley

Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley Steel Cage match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James Singles match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King Singles match: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer (NXT Kickoff Show)

