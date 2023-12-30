The second game of the New Year’s Six will be the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) and the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2). ESPN will broadcast the game at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on December 30. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, and Quint Kessenich will call the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lane Kiffen’s Ole Miss team won 10 games for the second time in three seasons. Ole Miss’ only two losses came against Georgia and Alabama, two of the best teams in the country. This is Ole Miss’ third appearance (1-1) in the Peach Bowl, their first since 2014. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions continued their dominance against teams not named Michigan or Ohio State. Penn State went 0-2 against Michigan/Ohio State and 10-0 against every other team. The 2023 game marks Penn State’s first appearance in the Peach Bowl.

Recommended Videos

This is the first time Ole Miss and Penn State will play each other. Start your Saturday afternoon off with a good college football game on ESPN. The easiest way to watch the game is to access ESPN through a cable subscription. Without cable, ESPN is available on several streaming television services, such as Sling TV. Do you want to learn more about Sling TV? Below, we have information on Sling TV’s packages and pricing.

Watch the 2023 Peach Bowl live stream on Sling TV

What is Sling TV? Considered a streaming television service, Sling TV offers customers the benefits of cable TV without the box or the high price. Sling TV has fewer channels than cable. However, customers are only paying for channels they want and use. This will help save hundreds of dollars per year on television, one of the many reasons why Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are Sling TV’s television plans. Orange costs $40 per month and features 30+ channels, including ESPN, Food Network, HGTV, ESPN2, and TBS. Blue comes to $45 per month and contains 40+ channels, such as ABC, TLS, USA, NFL Network, and Fox. Subscribers can purchase Orange and Blue for $60 per month.

Watch the 2023 Peach Bowl live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Nittany Lions enter the Peach Bowl as the favorite, with FanDuel having the line at Penn State -4.5. However, Ole Miss can win this game thanks to their explosive offense and SEC experience. Regardless of who wins, it should be a fun one in Atlanta. Before streaming with Sling TV, download a VPN service, especially if watching outside the United States.

A VPN adds more security and privacy to your computer, a useful protection measure in 2023. Additionally, VPNs provide a way to avoid geoblocking, which ensures a better streaming experience. Our pick of VPNs is NordVPN. Enjoy full access to NordVPN for one month thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations