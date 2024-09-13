If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this September, stream this one

More than any other Hollywood studio, Disney is a brand unto itself. Thanks to its theme parks, cruises, and century of “magic,” Disney has established itself in the minds of millions as the studio that turns dreams into reality. As the movie library on Disney+ continues to expand, though, it’s easy to forget that Disney owns plenty of movies that aren’t animated or about Tony Stark.

If you’re looking for a movie worth watching on the service outside of Disney’s bigger properties, then the 2021 reimagining of West Side Story is a great place to start. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie retains much of what makes the musical great while taking a few big swings of its own. Set on the west side of 1960s New York, the film tells the story of a doomed romance between two people on opposite sides of a gang war. Here are three reasons you should check it out.

Steven Spielberg was born to direct a musical

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

It took him several decades, but West Side Story is proof that few directors are more capable of directing a musical than Spielberg. All of the movie’s biggest dance numbers are captured beautifully in wide shots, and the camera often seems to be operating as another dancer, moving and swerving right alongside the characters.

Great movie musicals can overcome direction that is less than ideal, but Spielberg seems utterly confident that he knows how to frame every moment, and the result is one of the most impressive movies of his career.

It features a generation of young stars

Most of the central performers in West Side Story are people you’ve never heard of, but many of them are likely to be future stars. Rachel Zegler may be one of the great finds of Spielberg’s entire career, and her voice and performance are perfectly matched to what the story’s tragic tone demands.

Challengers star Mike Faist’s performance as Riff is equally great, playing a wounded boy trying his best to protect the only way of life he knows. And Ariana DeBose’s Anita is also a standout, which may explain why she wound up taking home an Oscar for her fierce, fiery performance.

It’s wistful in a way the original couldn’t be

On top of the great direction and outstanding casting, West Side Story makes some smart updates to the text of the original film. One of its main updates is that the movie takes place in a west side that is in the midst of being demolished to build the Lincoln Center.

This adds a note of melancholy to the war over territory that is part of the film’s plot. These guys are fighting over blocks that are on the verge of disappearing, but neither side can seem to figure out any way out of the downward spiral they find themselves in.

Watch West Side Story on Disney+.