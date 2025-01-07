 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you have to watch one Hulu show in January 2025, stream this one

By
A man and a woman sit in Legion.
FX

The era of superhero dominance may or may not be coming to an end, but it’s certainly transformed. Marvel is no longer as dominant as it once was, and we’re not getting six of seven superhero movies every year anymore.

While there are plenty of reasons to have nostalgia for the peak of Marvel’s powers, there are also some projects that only exist because they were able to ride that superhero wave. One such show is Legion, which is loosely adapted from a comic book storyline and features a lead character that only die-hard comic fans know about. The three-season series follows David Haller, a man who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a child, and who has slowly come to realize that the voices in his head might be real. Here are three reasons you should watch it on Hulu.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

It’s wilder than any superhero story you’ve seen

Created by Noah Hawley, Legion was unafraid of taking incredibly bold swings in the world it built and in its storytelling. Not all of those swings are successful, but Legion is the rare show that feels more like its own thing than like any sort of comic book adaptation.

Sure, there are the occasional references to X-Men or whatever, but really, this is a show that brings you inside the head of someone who sees and hears a lot of crazy things, and Legion is unafraid of showing you those things in a pretty unvarnished way.

It’s a love story and a villain origin story

Dan Stevens in Rachel Keller in Legion
FX

Another thing that has been woefully absent from superhero stories over the past decade is true blue romances, but that’s exactly what we have with Legion. Much of the story is focused on David’s relationship with Syd, a fellow patient at the mental institution where he currently resides.

Even as the series is very much about their relationship, though, it’s also the rare superhero show to focus its attention primarily on a person who is slowly transforming into a villain. David has immense power, and by the end of the series, you’ll come to understand exactly why he becomes the terrible person he does.

It features Dan Stevens at his best

Dan Stevens in Legion
FX

Dan Stevens has had one of the more fascinating Hollywood careers in recent memory. He’s proven that he can carry any project like The Guest, but is often relegated to smaller supporting roles (which he’s usually excellent in) in such genre fare as Abigail and Cuckoo. In Legion, though, he’s the star, and he commits to every scene with a strange blend of intensity, humor, and charisma.

Legion asks some pretty extreme things of its ensemble, but Stevens leads the way, creating a version of David that is wild, but also internally coherent. Stevens’s greatest triumph is in turning what could be a fairly unlikable character into someone you can watch and sympathize with.

All three seasons of Legion are streaming on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
This is the one 2024 TV show I absolutely loved. Here’s why you should watch it
Robert and Yasmin hold hands and walk in Indsutry.

Creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay wanted to start season 3 of HBO's Industry on a lavish yacht in the Mediterranean. The duo would use the boat as a storytelling vessel for flashbacks featuring Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and her father. Charles (Adam Levy). The scenes would showcase their tumultuous relationship plagued by Charles' affinity for sex, drugs, and power. How did the creators convince HBO to let them film the debauchery on the boat? They wrote an email to HBO titled "Coke and Boats." If that doesn't scream enticing television, what does?

Cocaine and boats elicit attention, but Industry is so much more than a salacious headline. Industry began as a drama about five graduates fighting for permanent jobs at an esteemed London investment bank, Pierpoint & Co. Think of season 1 as if the cast of Skins and Euphoria tried working in finance. It's sex, drugs, and drama on the trading floor.

Read more
5 great TV shows you need to watch in January 2025
A man puts his hands through flaps and looks as a woman stares behing him.

Can you believe we’re almost entering a new year? That means goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025! After a nice holiday break and a much-needed recharge, you might be looking to check out an exciting show to unwind from the tough days at work and new challenges. We have you covered.

There are lots of great TV shows coming out to kick off the new year, but we have pinpointed five great TV shows you need to watch in January. One is new, but the others are actually new seasons of popular shows that are finally returning to delight and entertain.

Read more
10 underrated 2024 movies you probably missed
Austin Butler drives alongside a motorcycle gang in The Bikeriders.

There have been plenty of critically acclaimed mainstream movies released in theaters and on streaming this year. There have, however, also been just as many great movies unveiled throughout this year that have unfortunately failed to capture any level of widespread audience attention. With that in mind and, given that there are fewer than two weeks to go before this year comes to an end, now seems like as good a time as any to look back at some of those 2024 movies and give them the second chance at breakthrough success that they deserve.

So, without any further ado, here are 10 underrated films that you probably missed this year.
Self-Reliance
Self Reliance | Official Trailer | Hulu

Read more