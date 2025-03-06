 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you have to watch one Netflix movie in March 2025, stream this one

By
Anya Taylor-Joy sits behind the wheel and drives.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Modern Hollywood is rife with franchises. Unfortunately, most are inconsistent and disappointing. Thankfully, at least one franchise regularly knocks it out of the park when a new movie hits theaters. What helps is that every movie in the franchise has been directed by the same guy.

George Miller’s Mad Max saga rules, and that’s particularly true of Mad Max: Fury Road and its prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. If you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix this month, Furiosa is the perfect place to start. Here are three reasons it’s worth checking out:

Recommended Videos

It doesn’t just retread the beats of Fury Road

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #2

Mad Max: Fury Road was, justifiably, a phenomenon upon its release and went on to become something of an Oscar juggernaut. Furiosa was not met with the same response, which is dumb because it might be even better than Fury Road.

Related

Crucially, though, this prequel has a fundamentally different structure than Fury Road, telling Furiosa’s story in five parts as she’s taken away from her home, becomes a driver for Immortan Joe, and eventually gets her revenge against the man who killed her mother. The action set pieces are amazing when they come, but Furiosa is not defined by action in quite the same way Fury Road is, and that’s to its credit.

It features two killer central performances

Chris Hemsworth tilts his head in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Charlize Theron’s work as Furiosa is so indelible that it felt impossible that anyone could live up to it. Anya Taylor-Joy manages to do just that, though, and she’s matched beat for beat by Chris Hemsworth, who is allowed to be far weirder here than most movies will let him be.

As Dementus, Hemsworth is a power-hungry demagogue who bumbles through various leadership positions despite realizing nothing is left in the world to fight for. The final confrontation between Furiosa and Dementus is one of the best scenes of 2024 precisely because it allows these two actors to finally square off.

It’s a reminder of what big-budget filmmaking should be like

A motorcycle gang rides in the desert in Furiosa.
Warner Bros.

Anyone who goes to the movies will see an abundance of options in blockbuster entertainment. However, so many of the most expensive movies made these days feel like they’re coming straight off a conveyor belt.

Furiosa doesn’t feel compromised in that way for a single second of its two-and-a-half-hour runtime, and even though it’s more reliant on CGI than Fury Road, it’s always searching for new visual ideas. There’s plenty of desert here, to be sure, but Furiosa knows how to take the settings we’re familiar with from Fury Road and use them to do something fundamentally different.

Stream Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Netflix

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
If you have to watch one movie this Thanksgiving, stream this one
A family poses for a picture in Home for the Holidays.

We all have different opinions about what is the ideal movie to watch over Thanksgiving. For some, they want a cheerful, sappy movie like The Family Stone that reminds them of the warm bonds of family. For others, they want to be taken away from reality with fantasy movies like any of the Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings movies.

For misanthropes like me, I prefer to watch a movie that reflects the messiness the holiday inevitably brings. When it was released in the fall of 1995, Jodie Foster's Home for the Holidays didn't cause much of a stir. Despite being directed by a two-time Oscar winner and starring Holly Hunter (who has just won an Oscar for 1993's The Piano), Anne Bancroft (The Graduate's Mrs. Robinson), Claire Danes (hot off of My So-Called Life), and Robert Downey Jr. (the future Tony Stark), the movie flopped at the box office. Almost 30 years later, its cultural footprint is largely the same -- non-existent.

Read more
Netflix is now streaming one of the scariest TV shows ever. Here’s why you should watch it
A man looks frightened in The Terror.

Netflix has added another horror treasure to its digital library with AMC's supernatural anthology series The Terror. Each season of this show features a standalone story in the vein of American Horror Story. But unlike the latter show, The Terror presents a more grounded and less stylized picture of horror by blending reality and folklore in a distinctive way.

After having won the Satellite Award for Best Genre Series, The Terror has proven itself a modern horror classic just waiting to be seen by more audiences. Here's why they should check out this acclaimed anthology this August.
It's a classical approach to horror

Read more
Post-Avengers: Endgame, the MCU’s biggest stars have gone gloriously bad
A bearded man looks ahead in Furiosa.

Chris Hemsworth in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Warner Bros.

For a ruthless wasteland warlord who spends most of his time killing, maiming, and pillaging, Dementus seems like a pretty good hang. Make no mistake, the villain of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is an unrepentant monster — a kind of anti-Max, showing who the Road Warrior could easily have become. But beneath the sociopathic cruelty of this biker outlaw lurks the spirit of a party animal, a staggering and amused rock star of the aftertimes. He’s not so much the villain you love to hate as the villain you hate to admit you like. Were the postapocalyptic circumstances different, you could imagine getting a drink with the guy, maybe at the nightmare Outback saloon of Wake in Fright.

Read more