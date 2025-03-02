How to watch the 2025 Oscars: Date, time, live stream, nominees

Table of Contents Table of Contents Watch the 2025 Oscars: Date, time, channel Can you stream the 2025 Oscars? 2025 Oscars: Presenters and performers 2025 Oscars: Nominees

It’s been a long awards season, but the 2025 Oscars have finally arrived. Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The top actors, actresses, filmmakers, and creatives will be on hand for the prestigious awards show. 23 categories honor the best films of 2024.

It’s been a wide-open race for Best Picture, but Anora has charged to the front thanks to wins at the PGA, DGA, WGA, and Critics Choice. If any movie can beat Anora, it’s Conclave, which won at BAFTA and the SAG Awards. Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña are heavy favorites in the supporting categories. However, the races for Best Actor — Adrien Brody versus Timothée Chalamet — and Best Actress — Mikey Madison versus Demi Moore — remain a toss-up.

Watch the 2025 Oscars: Date, time, channel

The 2025 Oscars will air at a new time of 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The telecast will air on ABC. Viewers can also watch on ABC.com and the ABC app by authenticating with their TV provider.

Can you stream the 2025 Oscars?

For the first time in ceremony history, subscribers can stream the 2025 Oscars. The ceremony will stream live to every Hulu subscriber. Replays can be streamed on demand the following day. Hulu’s ad-supported plan costs $10 per month, while the ad-free plan is $19 per month.

Without cable, cinephiles can still watch the Oscars on live streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV. Some of these services offer free trials, so you can watch the Oscars without a subscription fee.

2025 Oscars: Presenters and performers

2024’s big acting winners will return to present in their respective categories. This includes Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Robert Downey Jr.

The full list of presenters includes: Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Joe Alwyn, Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Miles Teller, and Miley Cyrus.

Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah, and Raye will perform during the telecast.

2025 Oscars: Nominees

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

