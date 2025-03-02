How to watch the 2025 Oscars: Date, time, live stream, nominees

It’s been a long awards season, but the 2025 Oscars have finally arrived. Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The top actors, actresses, filmmakers, and creatives will be on hand for the prestigious awards show. 23 categories honor the best films of 2024.
It’s been a wide-open race for Best Picture, but Anora has charged to the front thanks to wins at the PGA, DGA, WGA, and Critics Choice. If any movie can beat Anora, it’s Conclave, which won at BAFTA and the SAG Awards. Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña are heavy favorites in the supporting categories. However, the races for Best Actor — Adrien Brody versus Timothée Chalamet — and Best Actress — Mikey Madison versus Demi Moore — remain a toss-up.
Watch the 2025 Oscars: Date, time, channel
The 2025 Oscars will air at a new time of 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The telecast will air on ABC. Viewers can also watch on ABC.com and the ABC app by authenticating with their TV provider.Watch the 2025 Oscars
Can you stream the 2025 Oscars?
For the first time in ceremony history, subscribers can stream the 2025 Oscars. The ceremony will stream live to every Hulu subscriber. Replays can be streamed on demand the following day. Hulu’s ad-supported plan costs $10 per month, while the ad-free plan is $19 per month.
Without cable, cinephiles can still watch the Oscars on live streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV. Some of these services offer free trials, so you can watch the Oscars without a subscription fee.
2025 Oscars: Presenters and performers
Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller round out our presenters… or do they?
Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/x0C4vdgAS7
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2025
2024’s big acting winners will return to present in their respective categories. This includes Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Robert Downey Jr.
The full list of presenters includes: Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Joe Alwyn, Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Miles Teller, and Miley Cyrus.
Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah, and Raye will perform during the telecast.
2025 Oscars: Nominees
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
View the entire list of 2025 Oscar nominations.