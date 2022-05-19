Keen to watch the PGA Championship online and see how it unfolds? There are a couple of different ways to do so. The PGA Championship runs from today until May 22, and it’s the 104th PGA Championship. Whether you’re looking to watch PGA Championship stream on your computer, smartphone, or television, we’ve got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how you can watch PGA Championship live stream online, and how much it will cost you.

Watch PGA Championship on ESPN+

The PGA Championship is being broadcast on ESPN so it makes perfect sense to watch it online via ESPN+. While it’s not the only place to watch PGA live streams, ESPN+ is one of the simplest and cheapest ways to sign up. ESPN+ costs just $7 per month or you can choose to sign up for a whole year for just $70, saving you $14 (or two months worth) by committing to an annual plan.

Signing up to ESPN+ gives you access to live streams of thousands of sporting events including UFC, MLS, MLB, PGA Golf, as well as an on-demand archive of fantastic past games as well as dozens of original shows too. One of the real highlights of ESPN+ is its 30 for 30 documentary series that’s ideal to watch when the golf isn’t on.

Alternatively, if you’re keen to get more involved with streaming services, another great value option is to sign up to The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle gives you ESPN+, Disney Plus, and Hulu (ad-supported), all for just $14 a month. A saving of $8 per month compared to if you signed up to all three services, it gives you access to Disney Plus’s vast catalog of movies and original series, as well as Hulu original series and some of the best shows on Hulu too.

Watch PGA Championship on Hulu with Live TV

Another great option for watching the PGA Championship live stream is to sign up to Hulu with Live TV. It’s a fantastic option for sports fans that are keen to cut the cord and stick to online streaming over traditional methods. You get access to the full catalog of Hulu original shows and movies, along with more than 75 TV channels including ESPN and ESPN 2. There’s also the inclusion of Disney+, ESPN+ and — of course — Hulu.

Including ESPN+ means all things PGA Championship as well as the PGA Tour, F1 live streams, NCAA and NBA basketball, NHL hockey, NFL football, and much more, all in one neat package. It’s the ultimate service for sports fans. There’s also live content including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and CNN, with news and entertainment equally catered for. You’re never going to run out of informational content or fun shows to watch here.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month, with Disney+ and ESPN+ included for no extra charge. Disney+ gets you access to the best movies on Disney+ as well as the best shows on Disney+ with all things Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars on the service. It’s an ideal addition for your household.

