PGA Tour Genesis Invitational live stream: Watch for FREE

For PGA tour fans, and for sports fans in general, the Genesis Invitational is a can’t-miss event. It’s a four-round event that tees off Thursday, February 16 and culminates with the final round on Sunday, February 19. If you want to watch online there are several ways to do so. Unfortunately, the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream isn’t being consolidated into one streaming service, with ESPN+ handling some of the online coverage, and the traditional TV networks Golf Channel and CBS covering the TV broadcast and needing to be accessed through online streaming providers. This isn’t as complicated as it sounds, as we’ve pieced together the best and most affordable ways to watch the Genesis Invitational live stream.

Watch the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming package that closely resembles the kind of interface cable subscribers will be used to. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services on the market, and it makes a lot of sense for sports lovers in general. Sling’s Blue Plan is tuned for sports content, with ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and FS1 amongst the channel lineup. The Golf Channel, which is handling a lot of the Genesis Invitation coverage, is accessible through Sling TV as well, though as a Sports Extra add-on to the Sling Blue. Sling TV is still an affordable option for watching the Genesis Invitational, as the Blue Plan is just $40 per month and the Sports Extra add-on just an additional $11 per month. There is also a Sling TV free trial available to new subscribers.

Watch the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is another live TV streaming service that offers access to coverage of the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational. The event is accessible through FuboTV by way of both CBS and the Golf Channel, the two networks carrying the event’s TV broadcast. In addition to full access to coverage of the Genesis Invitational, a FuboTV subscription gets you access to dozens of sports channels. These include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and even several original Fubo Sports channels. A FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month, and a FuboTV free trial is also available, which will allow you to spend the next seven days exploring what the streaming TV service has to offer at zero cost.

Watch the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream on ESPN Plus

It wouldn’t be a sporting event without ESPN having a hand in the broadcast, and the media giant is offering great online coverage of the Genesis Invitational through ESPN Plus. Its coverage runs through the entirety of the event, with four feeds available to watch. The Main Feed covers the tournament and features the best action from around the course, the Marquee Group Feed showcases ever shot from each player in a specified group, the Featured Groups Feed covers two concurrent featured groups, and the Featured Holes Feed offers a full look at a scenic, pivotal, or iconic hole. There is no ESPN+ free trial available, but it is offered at a large discount as part of the Disney Bundle. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $7 per month, and comes with access to all sorts of sporting events, including NCAA men’s basketball games, XFL games, and UFC fights.

Watch the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream on Peacock TV

With the Golf Channel covering the broadcast of the Genesis Invitational, and with it being owned by NBC, Peacock TV becomes a great place to watch the event, as it’s NBC’s online streaming platform. Coverage of the Genesis Invitational on Peacock TV is good for Rounds 1 and 2, which take place on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17. Peacock TV is a good streaming service to subscribe to if you’re a golf lover in general, as it offers streaming coverage of several other PGA Tour events. Monthly subscription plans start at just $5 per month.

Watch the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Among the channels offered with a Hulu with Live TV subscription are both CBS and The Golf Channel, which means you can get access to full coverage of the event with a Hulu with Live TV subscription. This is also a great streaming platform for sports lovers in general, as its list of channel offerings is long, and it’s one of the few online streaming TV services that nearly replicates the experience of having a cable subscription. There isn’t a way to access Hulu with Live TV for free, but there is a Hulu free trial available, which can give you an idea of what the platform has to offer. Hulu with Live TV starts at $70 per month, and this includes access to ESPN+, which is also offering some great live streaming coverage of the Genesis Invitational.

Watch the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is an option for live streaming the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational if it’s an event you aren’t looking to catch the entirety of. YouTube TV is a streaming TV service, and it doesn’t offer access to The Golf Channel. With the Genesis Invitational’s morning coverage being handled by The Golf Channel, YouTube TV isn’t an option for it. YouTube TV does provide access to CBS, however, whose coverage of the Genesis Invitational picks up in the afternoons for Round 3 on Saturday, February 18 and Round 4 on Sunday, February 19. Because it can only offer incomplete coverage, YouTube TV may not be the best option for watching the Genesis Invitational, though it regularly has deals available on a monthly subscription, which would make it a good value if you’re looking for a way to access sporting events in addition to the Genesis Invitational.

Watch the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational online can get a little more complicated if you’re an American trying to do so overseas. Streaming services are likely to have geographical restrictions in place, but the best way to work around this and access the event is with a virtual private network. Pairing one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN with a streaming platform like FuboTV is an ideal situation if you’re traveling, as everything will function just as it would if you were watching at home. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always ripe for the picking. There is also a NordVPN free trial available, which gives you full access to the service for an entire month.

