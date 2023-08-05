 Skip to main content
Where to watch 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

Before the NFL season starts next month, a select group of players and coaches will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 5. The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony caps off a special week of events, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

There are 362 members enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, that number will increase to 371 with the induction of eight players and one coach. The Class of 2023 includes cornerback Ronde Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony live stream on ESPN and NFL Network

The Pro Football Hall of Fame sign and logo outside of a field.
Pro Football Hall of Fame/Drums600

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will air on ESPN and NFL Network. Coverage begins at noon ET on August 5. Legendary broadcaster Chris Berman will host the event. ESPN.com and the ESPN app, along with NFL.com and the NFL app, will broadcast the ceremony. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony on ESPN Watch the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony on NFL Network

Watch the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
The Hulu Live TV guide looks the same no matter what device you’re using. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Football fans who subscribe to Hulu with Live TV will have no problems watching the Hall of Fame ceremony on ESPN or NFL Network, two of the 85 live and on-demand channels included with each subscription. Hulu with Live TV comes with Disney+ and ESPN+, so it’s three streaming services for one price. At $70/month, customers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

ESPN and NFL Network are available on Sling TV. Yet, the channels are in different packages. Sling Orange contains ESPN, while Sling Blue includes NFL Network. However, Sling Orange + Blue features ESPN and NFL Network. It all depends on your preference for channels and pricing. Sling Orange is $40/month, Sling Blue is $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue is $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month if they sign up during the promotion period.

Watch the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With over 200 channels, FuboTV is ideal for customers wanting to watch many television programs without a cable box. Along with ESPN and NFL Network, TNT, MTV, USA, NBC, and ABC are some of the featured channels on the platform. FuboTV subscribers can select one of four plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, Premiere at $95/month, and a Latino package at $33/month. Plus, new customers can take advantage of FuboTV’s FREE trial.

Watch the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

YouTube TV customers have access to both ESPN and NFL Network. Plus, the service has over 100 channels of news, sports, and entertainment. For a limited time, new subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will increase to $73/month starting in month four. Try YouTube TV for FREE.

Watch the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you are outside the United States and want to watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony, consider downloading a VPN to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. VPNs will connect to U.S. servers, tricking your connection into thinking you’re watching from the States. We suggest using NordVPN, a great option in the VPN market. Plus, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

