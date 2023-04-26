 Skip to main content
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch online

FC Barcelona is headed to Rayo Vallecano today for a must-watch La Liga soccer matchup. If you’re trying to watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream, you can do so through ESPN’s standalone streaming platform, ESPN+. In fact, ESPN+ is the only place you can watch the game, and you may be wondering if it’s worth a subscription just to catch a soccer game. We’ve got all of the details you need to make up your mind, as well as a way to save a few bucks on an ESPN+ subscription.

Watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN

ESPN is known as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service you’ll be able to watch hours upon hours of live sports events. This, of course, includes today’s Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream. ESPN+ covers many La Liga soccer games throughout the season, making it a great streaming service for soccer fans. It also offers access to NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, Major League Baseball games, and coverage of several other sports. A huge library of ESPN original content is also part of the package. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available to take advantage of for the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona game, but the service is offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. This includes monthly subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re traveling you may be looking for a way to watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match on any number of devices and through any number of foreign internet connections. This, in combination with geographic restrictions on online content, can make accessing the game a little more difficult. You’re going to want to have a virtual private network if this is your situation. A VPN combined with access to ESPN+ will allow you to watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona game from anywhere just as you would within your home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services available and a subscription is relatively inexpensive, with deals almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

