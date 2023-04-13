 Skip to main content
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the RBC Heritage for free

Jennifer Allen
By

The RBC Heritage part of the PGA Tour commences later today until the end of the weekend. If you’re keen to see how things turn out, you won’t want to miss a second of the RBC Heritage live stream. To do so, you’ll need to use a streaming service that offers access to the Golf Channel with ESPN+ and Peacock TV also providing some insight. With plenty of options, let’s take a look at what to do. You can even watch the RBC Heritage for free if you follow the steps below.

Watch the RBC Heritage on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

Sling offers plenty of sporting options which helps your chances of watching all the RBC Heritage. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services for many people. You’ll need to sign up for Sling Blue to get the Golf Channel with extras like NBC and USA Network bundled in, along with Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many other sports channels. There’s no CBS here which is a minor downside for the RBC Heritage but you’ll see the bulk of coverage. Sling costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for any following months.

Watch the RBC Heritage on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV offers 145 channels as a minimum and costs $75 per month. There’s the Golf Channel, of course, along with Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and a heap more. CBS is also there so you can access a few more hours of the RBC Heritage than solely relying on the Golf Channel coverage. Even better, it’s possible to sign up for a FuboTV free trial so you get seven days of free access to the service. That’s all the time you need to see the RBC Heritage, if not the full PGA Tour.

Related

Watch the RBC Heritage on ESPN Plus

ESPN+
ESPN

ESPN Plus doesn’t offer all the PGA Tour but it does feature the RBC Heritage part. It’s a great sporting option with NCAA basketball games, XFL football matches, UFC fights, and the service’s exclusive sports documentary series 30 for 30. It costs $10 per month which is very affordable for expanding your golfing options. If you feel like getting even more value for money, sign up for the Disney Bundle to gain Disney+ and Hulu for $13 per month.

Watch the RBC Heritage on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV is a great destination for golfing fans. It’s the cheapest option too outside of free trials, starting at just $5 per month for the ad-supported model. It also offers golf documentaries, shows like School of Golf, and a heap of content courtesy of the best shows on Peacock. While it may not have the richest of content libraries, it has the essentials for golfing fans while also offering up major hits like Poker Face.

Watch the RBC Heritage on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Costing $70 per month, Hulu with Live TV is perfect for cord-cutters thanks to its wealth of content. That includes the Golf Channel and CBS to cover most of your RBC Heritage needs. There’s also ESPN, NBC and USA Network. Besides the 90+ channels, you also get Disney+ and ESPN+ bundled in. To capture every part of the RBC Heritage, this is the best solution.

Watch the RBC Heritage on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV offers the Golf Channel and CBS for your RBC Heritage needs. Alongside that are more than 100 channels with live TV programming. These include ESPN, USA Network, Fox Sports and NBC Sports. For NFL fans, it’s also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV costs $65 per month but you can also sign up for a YouTube TV free trial if you’re solely interested in the RBC Heritage.

Watch the RBC Heritage from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Anyone who often travels will notice their streaming services rarely follow them in the way they expect. To convince such services to work just like if you were still at home, you need one of the best VPNs. NordVPN is our recommendation as it’s very simple to use and fast too. Pick a US-based server via the app and you can convince your streaming service that you’re still home in the USA, thereby allowing you to catch up with the RBC Heritage. A lack of a NordVPN free trial is a shame but there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee and plenty of NordVPN deals to tempt you.

