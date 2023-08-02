 Skip to main content
Real Madrid vs. Juventus live stream: Watch the game online

Jennifer Allen
By
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images / Getty Images

The latest preseason friendly across the US is underway tonight with Real Madrid and Juventus duking it out. If you’re keen to watch the game, there’s only one way to do so — by using ESPN+. It’s one of the best streaming services for sports fans and we’re here to tell you all about how to use it to catch Real Madrid vs Juventus later today. The match kicks off at 7.30 PM ET/4.30 PM PT so you haven’t got long to get organized.

Watch the Real Madrid vs. Juventus live stream on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

ESPN+ is one of the best ways to keep up with a lot of sports and it’s even one of the more affordable options too. It costs $10 per month or $100 per year, and you get access to a lot of great sporting content. It includes select live events besides the Real Madrid vs Juventus live stream. Depending on the time of year, that can mean MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games. There are also college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam tennis matches. You’ll also find the United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games, along with the FA Cup. Besides all that, it’s worth checking out the best shows on ESPN+ with its 30 for 30 award-winning documentary series being a particular highlight. If you’re a fan of Disney+ and Hulu, you can buy them together with the Disney Bundle for just $13 per month.

Watch the Real Madrid vs. Juventus live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling abroad but still want to watch the Real Madrid vs Juventus live stream via ESPN+, you’ll need to use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN to circumvent geo-restrictions that limit your access to ESPN+ and other streaming services. It’s simple to use. You just need to pick a US-based server and NordVPN does the rest — tricking your existing connection into thinking you’re actually still at home. It also enhances your security which is important when using public Wi-Fi such as at your hotel. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth every cent and we can’t recommend it enough. There’s always a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to know there’s some way of backing out, but just in terms of peace of mind, it’s worth continuing to use.

Watch Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko: How to live stream boxing
Promotional poster showing Munguia and Derevyanchenko.

DAZN

Jaime Munguia wants a belt. The undefeated Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) is taking on Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver super middleweight title this weekend, which he hopes will put him in line for some bigger title fights. Munguia has faced some backlash over his recent opponents' lack of pedigree. Derevyanchenko is a step in the right direction. He's a formal title challenger looking for his own belts. He's suffered four tough decision losses in his career, but they've been to tough opponents like Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin and Jermall Charlo.

Read more
How to watch the Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos live stream
A promotional poster showing Sunny Edwards, Andres Campos, and the undercard fighters.

It's a fantastic week to watch boxing. There are half a dozen fights this worth watching this week, and we start Saturday off with a card packed full of title fights. Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) will defend his IBF World Flyweight belt in a match against Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs). Both Edwards and Campos are undefeated going into this fight. As they say, the O must go. This is Edwards' fourth defense of the belt since he won it from Moruti Mthalane in December of 2023. Neither man is a knockout artist, so we'll likely see some technical boxing sent to the judge's scorecards.

This is a stacked card. Besides Edwards vs Campos, we get two title fights on the undercard: Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney, as Johnson defends her IBF women's super bantamweight title, and Nina Hughes vs Katie Healy, as Hughes defends her WBA women's bantamweight title. If that isn't enough, we get a British cruiserweight title eliminator bout between Cheavon Clarke and Davis Jamieson. See the full undercard below.

Read more
Watch Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes: How to live stream boxing
A promo poster showing Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores.

The undefeated Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in Indio California this week. Flores is a rising star in the super bantamweight division. He's been taking on opponents at a pace we only see in hungry prospects, with his last fight being a split decision win against Franklin Gonzalez in February.

Santibanes shouldn't prove too much of a challenge for Flores. He has only two knockouts in his career, while Flores has ended a majority of his bouts with stoppages. Santibanes' losses were early in his career though, and he's currently on a nine-win streak. This will be the first ten-round bout for both fighters.

Read more