Real Madrid vs. Juventus live stream: Watch the game online

The latest preseason friendly across the US is underway tonight with Real Madrid and Juventus duking it out. If you’re keen to watch the game, there’s only one way to do so — by using ESPN+. It’s one of the best streaming services for sports fans and we’re here to tell you all about how to use it to catch Real Madrid vs Juventus later today. The match kicks off at 7.30 PM ET/4.30 PM PT so you haven’t got long to get organized.

Watch the Real Madrid vs. Juventus live stream on ESPN+

ESPN+ is one of the best ways to keep up with a lot of sports and it’s even one of the more affordable options too. It costs $10 per month or $100 per year, and you get access to a lot of great sporting content. It includes select live events besides the Real Madrid vs Juventus live stream. Depending on the time of year, that can mean MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games. There are also college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam tennis matches. You’ll also find the United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games, along with the FA Cup. Besides all that, it’s worth checking out the best shows on ESPN+ with its 30 for 30 award-winning documentary series being a particular highlight. If you’re a fan of Disney+ and Hulu, you can buy them together with the Disney Bundle for just $13 per month.

Watch the Real Madrid vs. Juventus live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad but still want to watch the Real Madrid vs Juventus live stream via ESPN+, you’ll need to use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN to circumvent geo-restrictions that limit your access to ESPN+ and other streaming services. It’s simple to use. You just need to pick a US-based server and NordVPN does the rest — tricking your existing connection into thinking you’re actually still at home. It also enhances your security which is important when using public Wi-Fi such as at your hotel. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth every cent and we can’t recommend it enough. There’s always a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to know there’s some way of backing out, but just in terms of peace of mind, it’s worth continuing to use.

