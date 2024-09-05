 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in September 2024

By
A man calls a timeout.
Universal Pictures

The summer movie season has ended on Netflix. The streamer released several high-profile romance films over the last few months. Hit Man, Richard Linklater’s latest film starring Glen Powell as a fake gun-for-hire, and A Family Affair, a rom-com with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, were both two of the most popular Netflix movies of the summer.

Just because the season changes doesn’t mean rom-coms have to stop. Netflix offers hundreds of romantic comedies for subscribers to stream right now. This September, watch these three rom-coms on Netflix: a Ben Stiller comedy, a high school dance film, and a teen romance.

Recommended Videos

Along Came Polly (2004)

A woman holds onto a man's shoulder as they walk.
Universal Pictures

In 2004, Stiller appeared in six films, including Along Came Polly. Reuben Feffer (Stiller) is an actuary who avoids risks at all costs. During his honeymoon, Reuben’s wife, Lisa Kramer (Debra Messing), cheats on him with Claude (Hank Azaria), a French scuba instructor.

Devastated, Reuben returns home to New York and attends a party with his friend, Sandy Lyle (Philip Seymour Hoffman), to boost his spirits. It’s here where Reuben meets Polly Prince (Jennifer Aniston), his former middle school classmate. Polly is the opposite of Reuben, who lives more of the bohemian lifestyle. Come for a charming romantic comedy and stay for an all-time performance from Hoffman.

Stream Along Came Polly on Netflix.

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Sean Patrick Thomas and Julia Stiles in Save the Last Dance.
Paramount

In Save the Last Dance, director Thomas Carter helms this high school version of Romeo and Juliet with ballet and hip-hop. Teenager Sara (Jason Bourne’s Julia Stiles) is a talented dancer who dreams of attending Julliard. Tragedy strikes when Sara’s mother dies in a car accident. Sara abandons her dancing aspirations when she moves to the south side of Chicago to live with her father. Now in a predominantly black high school, Sara, who is white, struggles to fit in with the other students.

Sara’s luck changes after meeting Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas), an African American student who wants to study to become a doctor at Georgetown. Despite being from different backgrounds, Sara and Derek fall in love, bonding over their shared interest in dance. Yet distractions in their personal lives threaten to tear them apart.

Stream Save the Last Dance on Netflix.

The Perfect Date (2019)

A girl stares at a boy as they look romantically at each other.
Netflix

Noah Centineo is a rom-com star for Netflix. The young actor is best known for playing Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Between the first and second films in the trilogy, Centineo starred in another romance movie for the streamer, The Perfect Date. Brooks Rattigan (Centineo) is a high schooler who wants to attend Yale. However, Brooks lacks the financials to pay for the high tuition.

Using his charm and looks, Brooks creates an app where people can pay him to be their plus-one at events like weddings and school dances. Business takes off for Brooks in the beginning. When Brooks falls for Celia (Laura Marano), he must decide if the app is worth jeopardizing a potential relationship.

Stream The Perfect Date on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024
A man and woman stare at a jukebox.

The beginning of the end for summer 2024 starts now. With only a few weeks left in August, now's the time to stream those summer blockbusters and sequels you've always wanted to watch. Two Jack Reacher films starring Tom Cruise are rising on the Netflix charts. Other films in the top 10 include Land of Bad, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, and Rebel Moon.

Most of those movies are currently advertised on Netflix's homepage. However, there are thousands more films to choose from. If you need help making a choice, that's where we come in. Here are five underrated movies to watch in August. Our picks include a stylish spy adventure and two inspiring sports biopics.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Read more
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024
Adam Sandler points and stands next to a laughing Winona Ryder.

Looking for romance on Netflix? Then you've come to the right place. The streamer has an entire section dedicated to romance, with several subsections inside, including heartfelt movies, teen dramas, and holiday favorites. Hit Man, Mother of the Bride, Crazy Rich Asians, and the Fifty Shades of Grey films are some of the most popular movies on Netflix right now.

Rom-coms are typically a fan favorite for most romance films. In recent years, Netflix has championed the rom-com, populating the streamer with a mix of originals and classics. This August, watch these three rom-coms on Netflix, including an ensemble from the 2010s, a charming drama set in Cyrus, and a hilarious adventure from a comedic icon.
What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

Read more
3 dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in July 2024
Kevin Costner in Dances With Wolves.

Among the major streaming services, Amazon Prime Video should never be overlooked. That's because Prime Video boasts one of the largest and most diverse lineup of movies that you can stream. In fact, the new movies on Prime Video in July are so impressive that we can pick three Oscar-winners for Best Picture from the latest arrivals and truthfully say that these are the three dramas on Prime Video that you need to watch in July.

Our first choice is 1990's winner for Best Picture, but it's only going to be around through the end of July... so you really do need to watch it this month! The other two films will be sticking around at least into next month, but it's never too early to watch a great movie from the comfort of your own home.
Dances with Wolves (1990)

Read more