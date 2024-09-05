3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in September 2024

The summer movie season has ended on Netflix. The streamer released several high-profile romance films over the last few months. Hit Man, Richard Linklater’s latest film starring Glen Powell as a fake gun-for-hire, and A Family Affair, a rom-com with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, were both two of the most popular Netflix movies of the summer.

Just because the season changes doesn’t mean rom-coms have to stop. Netflix offers hundreds of romantic comedies for subscribers to stream right now. This September, watch these three rom-coms on Netflix: a Ben Stiller comedy, a high school dance film, and a teen romance.

Recommended Videos

Along Came Polly (2004)

In 2004, Stiller appeared in six films, including Along Came Polly. Reuben Feffer (Stiller) is an actuary who avoids risks at all costs. During his honeymoon, Reuben’s wife, Lisa Kramer (Debra Messing), cheats on him with Claude (Hank Azaria), a French scuba instructor.

Devastated, Reuben returns home to New York and attends a party with his friend, Sandy Lyle (Philip Seymour Hoffman), to boost his spirits. It’s here where Reuben meets Polly Prince (Jennifer Aniston), his former middle school classmate. Polly is the opposite of Reuben, who lives more of the bohemian lifestyle. Come for a charming romantic comedy and stay for an all-time performance from Hoffman.

Stream Along Came Polly on Netflix.

Save the Last Dance (2001)

In Save the Last Dance, director Thomas Carter helms this high school version of Romeo and Juliet with ballet and hip-hop. Teenager Sara (Jason Bourne’s Julia Stiles) is a talented dancer who dreams of attending Julliard. Tragedy strikes when Sara’s mother dies in a car accident. Sara abandons her dancing aspirations when she moves to the south side of Chicago to live with her father. Now in a predominantly black high school, Sara, who is white, struggles to fit in with the other students.

Sara’s luck changes after meeting Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas), an African American student who wants to study to become a doctor at Georgetown. Despite being from different backgrounds, Sara and Derek fall in love, bonding over their shared interest in dance. Yet distractions in their personal lives threaten to tear them apart.

Stream Save the Last Dance on Netflix.

The Perfect Date (2019)

Noah Centineo is a rom-com star for Netflix. The young actor is best known for playing Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Between the first and second films in the trilogy, Centineo starred in another romance movie for the streamer, The Perfect Date. Brooks Rattigan (Centineo) is a high schooler who wants to attend Yale. However, Brooks lacks the financials to pay for the high tuition.

Using his charm and looks, Brooks creates an app where people can pay him to be their plus-one at events like weddings and school dances. Business takes off for Brooks in the beginning. When Brooks falls for Celia (Laura Marano), he must decide if the app is worth jeopardizing a potential relationship.

Stream The Perfect Date on Netflix.