  1. Movies & TV
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Watch ‘Shatner in Space’ trailer for new Prime Video documentary

Trevor Mogg
By

William Shatner’s rocket ride to the edge of space in October is the subject of a Prime Video documentary that’s just landed on the streaming service.

The hour-long Amazon special — called Shatner in Space — follows events surrounding the Star Trek legend’s once-in-a-lifetime experience that saw him blast skyward in Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket for a few minutes of weightlessness and amazing views of Earth.

Here’s the trailer for Shatner in Space:

Shatner’s trip on Blue Origin’s sub-orbital rocket marked the second crewed launch using the New Shepard booster, after Blue Origin founder and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos took the first flight in July along with three other passengers.

Shatner also traveled alongside three other passengers. Sadly, one of them — Glen de Vries — lost his life in a plane crash in New Jersey just weeks after the Blue Origin experience.

At 90, Shatner became the oldest person to reach space, traveling four miles above the Kármán line — the spot 62 miles above Earth that’s widely regarded as the spot where space begins.

Minutes after emerging from the capsule at the end of the 10-minute adventure, Shatner said, “I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. To see the blue color whip by, and now you’re staring into blackness, that’s the thing … this experience is something unbelievable … everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see this.”

The Canadian-born entertainer, most famous for his role as Captain Kirk in the 1960s Star Trek TV show and subsequent Star Trek movies, continued: “It’s extraordinary, extraordinary. It’s so much larger than me and life.”

Shatner took his trip courtesy of Blue Origin as the company moves toward the launch of a commercial space tourism service offering the same sub-orbital space ride.

But customers following in Shatner’s footsteps will have to fork out hundreds of thousands of dollars for the ride. Blue Origin is yet to reveal the exact cost of a seat aboard its capsule or precisely when it plans to launch a regular service.

Shatner in Space is available on Amazon Prime now.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch a space tourist answer the most common ISS question from earthlings

space tourist on iss reveals how astronauts use the bathroom

NASA to send more tourists to International Space Station

The International Space Station.

In space, astronauts perform cleaning chores in style

The International Space Station.

Cool time-lapse shows space station do an entire orbit of Earth

A time-lapse from the space station.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Omori, and more indies coming to Switch

chicory's main character paints the world.

OxeFit XS1 tracks your workout form and suggests real-time improvements

OxeFit XS1 smart home gym, front view

Apple scrubs most mentions of controversial CSAM features after iOS 15.2 update

Photo editing on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Prepare for 2022 with these H&R Block tax software discounts

quickbooks software deal best buy december 2021 tax mac desktop feature

Ditch the wire: Unlock wireless surround sound with Amazon Echo speakers

Echo 4th Gen

How to split your screen in Windows 10

Are smartphone software update promises worth the paper they’re printed on?

iPhone 13 Pro in hand.

Best Chromebook deals for December 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1