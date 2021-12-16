Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

William Shatner’s rocket ride to the edge of space in October is the subject of a Prime Video documentary that’s just landed on the streaming service.

The hour-long Amazon special — called Shatner in Space — follows events surrounding the Star Trek legend’s once-in-a-lifetime experience that saw him blast skyward in Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket for a few minutes of weightlessness and amazing views of Earth.

Here’s the trailer for Shatner in Space:

Shatner’s trip on Blue Origin’s sub-orbital rocket marked the second crewed launch using the New Shepard booster, after Blue Origin founder and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos took the first flight in July along with three other passengers.

Shatner also traveled alongside three other passengers. Sadly, one of them — Glen de Vries — lost his life in a plane crash in New Jersey just weeks after the Blue Origin experience.

At 90, Shatner became the oldest person to reach space, traveling four miles above the Kármán line — the spot 62 miles above Earth that’s widely regarded as the spot where space begins.

Minutes after emerging from the capsule at the end of the 10-minute adventure, Shatner said, “I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. To see the blue color whip by, and now you’re staring into blackness, that’s the thing … this experience is something unbelievable … everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see this.”

The Canadian-born entertainer, most famous for his role as Captain Kirk in the 1960s Star Trek TV show and subsequent Star Trek movies, continued: “It’s extraordinary, extraordinary. It’s so much larger than me and life.”

Shatner took his trip courtesy of Blue Origin as the company moves toward the launch of a commercial space tourism service offering the same sub-orbital space ride.

But customers following in Shatner’s footsteps will have to fork out hundreds of thousands of dollars for the ride. Blue Origin is yet to reveal the exact cost of a seat aboard its capsule or precisely when it plans to launch a regular service.

Shatner in Space is available on Amazon Prime now.

