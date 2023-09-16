 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs live stream: Watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The SEC takes center stage on Saturday afternoon as the South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. The game will be played at Sanford Stadium on the campus of the University of Georgia. On FanDuel, the Bulldogs are a huge 27.5-point favorite.

After losing to North Carolina in the opening game, South Carolina bounced back last week with a 47-21 win over Furman. However, beating Georgia is nearly an impossible task. The Bulldogs have not lost a game since December 4, 2021. To make matters worse, South Carolina has lost seven of the last eight matchups against Georgia, with their lone win coming in 2019.

Recommended Videos

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on CBS

People inside Sanford Stadium in Georgia.
ikwildrpepper / Flickr

South Carolina and Georgia are scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 16. The game will air on CBS as the “SEC on CBS Game of the Week.” You can watch live coverage on your mobile phone, tablet, or connected TV on CBSSports.com or CBS Sports app, or log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia on CBS

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

For those without cable, the SEC on CBS is on Paramount+. However, customers must subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime to watch South Carolina versus Georgia. This plan costs $12/month or $120/year. With a subscription to Paramount+, subscribers will have access to SEC football and select NFL games, along with the latest TV shows and movies from Paramount, including Special Ops: LionessTulsa King, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With a subscription to FuboTV, customers can watch 180 channels featuring news, sports, and entertainment. Channels on FuboTV include CBS, ABC, Fox, ESPN, FX, and TLC. Subscribers can pick from three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. If you are a new customer, you can sign up for FuboTV and receive a free trial.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

College football fans looking to watch the SEC on CBS can do so with YouTube TV. Customers access 85 to 100 live TV streaming channels, including CBS, ESPN, TNT, USA, and MTV. NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone are available for purchase on YouTube TV, which is a must for Sundays during the fall. New subscribers will only pay $55/month for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to $73/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia on YouTube TV

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Enjoy the SEC on CBS with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. There are two plans at different prices, depending on your advertisement preferences., with over 85 channels, including CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and ABC. For $70/month, subscribers receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, subscribers gain Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The South Carolina versus Georgia game is the perfect thing to watch on a lazy Saturday afternoon. If you normally live in the U.S. and happen to be outside of the country, accessing a stream of the game could be difficult. That’s why downloading a VPN is a must. These VPN services bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing users to enjoy the game with fewer interruptions.  Our suggestion is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff: U.S. Open Women’s Final live stream
People in the crowd watch tennis at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 2023 U.S. Open Women's Final is set as No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will play No. 6. Coco Gauff. The match will be played on Saturday inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York. Gauff holds a 3-2 record against Sabalenka, but Sabalenka won their last matchup in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Indian Wells Open.

Saturday marks Sabalenka's second career appearance in a Grand Slam final. Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open in January. At 19, Gauff is the youngest American – male or female – to reach the U.S. Open final since 1999, when then-17-year-old Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam. Gauff is seeking her first Grand Slam, having previously lost the 2022 French Open in her only other finals appearance.
Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Women’s Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Read more
Germany vs. Serbia live stream: watch FIBA Basketball World Cup Final 2023
Players on a basketball court in the FIBA World Cup.

After two weeks of competition, the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Final is set as Germany will take on Serbia. The game will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines. The big story does not involve the teams in the final but rather the teams who missed the championship.

The U.S. and Canada were on a collision course to play in the final. However, both teams lost in the semifinals. Germany upset Team USA by a score of 113-111. With the loss, Team USA failed to reach the championship in two straight World Cups. On the other side of the bracket, the Canadians soared to the semifinals before losing to Serbia 85-86.
Watch Germany vs. Serbia live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Read more
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream: Watch the NFL for free
Patrick Mahomes lines up under center for the Chiefs.

After a long offseason, the NFL finally gets the 2023 regular season underway with the NFL Kickoff Game between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs enter the 2023 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions. With superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs are the favorites to repeat as champions. If that happens, it would be Kansas City's third Super Bowl in five seasons. Looking to play spoiler on opening night will be the upstart Lions, the favorites to win the NFC North.
Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream on NBC

Read more