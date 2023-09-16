The SEC takes center stage on Saturday afternoon as the South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. The game will be played at Sanford Stadium on the campus of the University of Georgia. On FanDuel, the Bulldogs are a huge 27.5-point favorite.

After losing to North Carolina in the opening game, South Carolina bounced back last week with a 47-21 win over Furman. However, beating Georgia is nearly an impossible task. The Bulldogs have not lost a game since December 4, 2021. To make matters worse, South Carolina has lost seven of the last eight matchups against Georgia, with their lone win coming in 2019.

Recommended Videos

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on CBS

South Carolina and Georgia are scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 16. The game will air on CBS as the “SEC on CBS Game of the Week.” You can watch live coverage on your mobile phone, tablet, or connected TV on CBSSports.com or CBS Sports app, or log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on Paramount+

For those without cable, the SEC on CBS is on Paramount+. However, customers must subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime to watch South Carolina versus Georgia. This plan costs $12/month or $120/year. With a subscription to Paramount+, subscribers will have access to SEC football and select NFL games, along with the latest TV shows and movies from Paramount, including Special Ops: Lioness, Tulsa King, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on FuboTV

With a subscription to FuboTV, customers can watch 180 channels featuring news, sports, and entertainment. Channels on FuboTV include CBS, ABC, Fox, ESPN, FX, and TLC. Subscribers can pick from three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. If you are a new customer, you can sign up for FuboTV and receive a free trial.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on YouTube TV

College football fans looking to watch the SEC on CBS can do so with YouTube TV. Customers access 85 to 100 live TV streaming channels, including CBS, ESPN, TNT, USA, and MTV. NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone are available for purchase on YouTube TV, which is a must for Sundays during the fall. New subscribers will only pay $55/month for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to $73/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Enjoy the SEC on CBS with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. There are two plans at different prices, depending on your advertisement preferences., with over 85 channels, including CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and ABC. For $70/month, subscribers receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, subscribers gain Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream from abroad with a VPN

The South Carolina versus Georgia game is the perfect thing to watch on a lazy Saturday afternoon. If you normally live in the U.S. and happen to be outside of the country, accessing a stream of the game could be difficult. That’s why downloading a VPN is a must. These VPN services bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing users to enjoy the game with fewer interruptions. Our suggestion is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations