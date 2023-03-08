It’s finally March, and we all know what that means. It’s time for college basketball to take over the airwaves, late night talk shows, and water cooler chit chat at the office. We have several big tournaments starting this week, including the SEC Tournament. Round one of the tournament is dedicated to the teams that struggled during the regular season. Four teams will need to compete in an extra round to prove they deserve a place in the tournament. One of these matchups, and the first game of the SEC tournament, is South Carolina vs. Ole Miss. Both teams have losing records this season, and will need to win the entire SEC Tournament if they want to make the NCAA Tournament and March Madness.

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Ole Miss Rebels will duel it out in the first game of the SEC tournament on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. ET. So how can you stream the game?

The first two rounds of the SEC tournament will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Most of the later games will be on ESPN. SEC Network is a regional station, so how do the rest of us get the games? The answer is the WatchESPN app and a subscription to one of several live sports streaming services. Subscribe to one of the live streaming services below, then login to the SEC Now tournament stream on WatchESPN. There are a lot of different options, so let’s go through the best live TV streaming services and see how you can get the most bang for your buck.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the biggest streaming platforms attempting to replace traditional cable. To stream SEC Network on Sling TV, you’ll need the Sling TV Orange package and the Sports Extra add-on. Sling TV Orange usually costs $40 per month, but your first month will only cost you $20. It has over 30 channels, including TBS, Food Network, IFC and of course ESPN. The Sports Extra package is $11 per month and includes 14 channels covering sports like tennis, hockey, baseball and basketball. All together you’ll be paying $31 for your first month and $51 per month after that for a wide selection of channels, including SEC Network. There is currently no Sling TV free trial.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV also has access to the SEC Network. Better yet, there is a one week FuboTV free trial, which will let you watch the entire SEC Tournament for free if you decide to cancel. FuboTV plans start at $75 per month after that, with the base plan having access to 145 channels.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV lets you watch tons of sports channels, including the SEC Network. The plan costs $70 per month and includes access to regular Hulu content. There is unfortunately no Hulu with Live TV free trial.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream on YouTube TV

Like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV, YouTube TV offer access to the SEC Network. There is even a two week YouTube TV free trial right now, which will let you watch the entire SEC Tournament for free. After that, a YouTube TV subscription is currently on sale for $55 per month for your first three months. After that the price jumps to $65 per month. You’ll get access to dozens of live channels, with the option to add more packages for an extra fee.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re currently living abroad and don’t know if any of the above apps will let you stream the SEC Network, there’s an easy workaround. Just grab a VPN subscription. This will let you trick your internet into thinking you’re in the US. We think the best VPN for streaming is NordVPN. In fact, it’s the best VPN overall. It’s currently on sale for $6.69 per month if you buy the two year plan. That’s 59% off! We recommend pairing NordVPN with FuboTV for streaming the SEC Tournament from abroad.

