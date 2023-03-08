 Skip to main content
South Carolina vs Ole Miss live stream: Watch SEC basketballf or free

Noah McGraw
By

It’s finally March, and we all know what that means. It’s time for college basketball to take over the airwaves, late night talk shows, and water cooler chit chat at the office. We have several big tournaments starting this week, including the SEC Tournament. Round one of the tournament is dedicated to the teams that struggled during the regular season. Four teams will need to compete in an extra round to prove they deserve a place in the tournament. One of these matchups, and the first game of the SEC tournament, is South Carolina vs. Ole Miss. Both teams have losing records this season, and will need to win the entire SEC Tournament if they want to make the NCAA Tournament and March Madness.

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Ole Miss Rebels will duel it out in the first game of the SEC tournament on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. ET. So how can you stream the game?

The first two rounds of the SEC tournament will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Most of the later games will be on ESPN. SEC Network is a regional station, so how do the rest of us get the games? The answer is the WatchESPN app and a subscription to one of several live sports streaming services. Subscribe to one of the live streaming services below, then login to the SEC Now tournament stream on WatchESPN. There are a lot of different options, so let’s go through the best live TV streaming services and see how you can get the most bang for your buck.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the biggest streaming platforms attempting to replace traditional cable. To stream SEC Network on Sling TV, you’ll need the Sling TV Orange package and the Sports Extra add-on. Sling TV Orange usually costs $40 per month, but your first month will only cost you $20. It has over 30 channels, including TBS, Food Network, IFC and of course ESPN. The Sports Extra package is $11 per month and includes 14 channels covering sports like tennis, hockey, baseball and basketball. All together you’ll be paying $31 for your first month and $51 per month after that for a wide selection of channels, including SEC Network. There is currently no Sling TV free trial.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV also has access to the SEC Network. Better yet, there is a one week FuboTV free trial, which will let you watch the entire SEC Tournament for free if you decide to cancel. FuboTV plans start at $75 per month after that, with the base plan having access to 145 channels.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV lets you watch tons of sports channels, including the SEC Network. The plan costs $70 per month and includes access to regular Hulu content. There is unfortunately no Hulu with Live TV free trial.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream on YouTube TV

Like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV, YouTube TV offer access to the SEC Network. There is even a two week YouTube TV free trial right now, which will let you watch the entire SEC Tournament for free. After that, a YouTube TV subscription is currently on sale for $55 per month for your first three months. After that the price jumps to $65 per month. You’ll get access to dozens of live channels, with the option to add more packages for an extra fee.

Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Live Stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re currently living abroad and don’t know if any of the above apps will let you stream the SEC Network, there’s an easy workaround. Just grab a VPN subscription. This will let you trick your internet into thinking you’re in the US. We think the best VPN for streaming is NordVPN. In fact, it’s the best VPN overall. It’s currently on sale for $6.69 per month if you buy the two year plan. That’s 59% off! We recommend pairing NordVPN with FuboTV for streaming the SEC Tournament from abroad.

Misfits Boxing 5 live stream: Watch Jay Swingler vs NichLmao
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 4, 2023
misfits boxing 5 live stream watch swingler vs nichlmao promo image

Misfits Boxing is back for its 5th round with internet sensation KSI hosting at 2 PM ET, and it looks like it'll be an interesting affair. YouTube star NichLmao will make his debut boxing appearance in the headline fight, taking on Jay Swingler, one-half of popular YouTube duo TGFbro, who has one win (by knockout, in his last Misfits Boxing bout) and one loss on his record.

Besides the headline fight, there's also a history-making tag-team match for Misfits Boxing with Luis Pineda -- who famously lost to KSI during his two-fights-in-one-night event back in August 2022 -- and BDave vs. Stromedy and Austin Sprinz, which will undoubtedly be interesting to watch. Here's how to watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream from anywhere.
Watch the Misfits Boxing 5 live stream on DAZN

Read more
Fiorentina vs AC Milan live stream: Watch the game for free
John Alexander
By John Alexander
March 4, 2023
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Serie A soccer is heating up and keeping fans excited. Today's hot match, airing at 2:45 PM Eastern Time, features Fiorentina vs AC Milan. With just hours to go before the big match, fans are are both excited and nervous as to where to watch the match. If you don't have access to a regular cable connection with CBS Sports are you completely out of luck? The answer is a resounding 'No!' There are plenty of other services hosting the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match online and you can even manage to use some of these services to tap into a (legal) free Fiorentina vs AC Milan live stream.
Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is an online streaming service with tons of sports streaming options, including those that contain the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match. As a viewer, you'll also be able to record live segments to review later on. If you haven't already taken advantage of it for a previous event, now is a great time to start a FuboTV free trial. You'll have plenty of time to view today's match, plus a few other programs during the week. So, watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan, then switch over to see what is on ESPN and FOX Soccer Plus while you're at it. At the end of your free trial, average plans start at $75/mo., but the Latino package is currently on discount at just $25/mo. Give it a try and stick around if you like it.

Read more
PSG vs Nantes live stream: Watch the game for free
John Alexander
By John Alexander
March 4, 2023
A soccer stadium with a view from the crowd.

Later today soccer fans are going to get another treat, this time in the form of the Paris Saint-Germaine (PSG) vs Nantes game, which starts at 3 PM EST. Both diehard fans that must see every Ligue 1 match and casual fans that just want to see a bit of Messi are scratching their heads as to where they can watch the game if they don't have access to cable. Luckily, we've been able to run through the list of probable online broadcasters to find who is streaming the event online. Even better, we've managed to track down a (legal) free PSG vs Nantes live stream that you can watch from anywhere -- no strings attached.
Watch the PSG vs Nantes Live Stream on FuboTV

One of the best ways to get access to Ligue 1 games and, by extension, the PSG vs Nantes match is via Fubo TV. Take advantage of the network's one week free trial to catch PSG vs Nantes, then check out the other great sports available via the service. In addition to beIN Sports, Fubo TV has ESPN, NBA League Pass, and the NFL Network. What's really great about Fubo TV, and what puts it ahead of a lot of competitors is the one week free trial that can get you access to the match you really want before deciding if you want to keep paying. Plans start from $33/month, with the Latino plan currently on sale for just $25.

Read more