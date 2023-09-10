 Skip to main content
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: Watch week 1 of the NFL season for free

Jason Struss
By

After a long offseason, the 2023 NFL regular season is finally underway with week 1, which kicked off on September 7 with the Detroit Lions upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Among the many games being played in week 1 is the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers. How can you watch it and when will it be played? Digital Trends has all the answers for you below.

Curious about the NFL Sunday Ticket? Find out more in Digital Trends’ guide to NFL Sunday Ticket 2023: Everything you need to know.

Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream on Fox

Kickoff between the Steelers and the 49ers begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. The game will air on Fox.

Watch Steelers vs. 49ers on Fox

Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the Steelers versus 49ers on Fox with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Enjoy 85-plus live and on-demand channels, including NBC, ESPN, TNT, Fox, and CBS. Like Peacock, there are two paid subscription plans. The $70/month plan has Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83/month plan consists of Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream on Sling TV

Though Sling TV has three paid plans, subscribers will need Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue to access NBC. Sling Orange does not include NBC. Sling Blue features NBC, alongside other channels such as Bravo, FX, Fox, and ABC. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off the price for the first month.

Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream on FuboTV

Watch the Steelers versus the 49ers and the rest of NBC’s NFL schedule on FuboTV. FuboTV’s main plans have a minimum of 172 channels, ranging from NFL Network and MTV to Comedy Central, ESPN, and much more. Pick from three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New subscribers can also sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream on YouTube TV

NFL fans looking to watch more football should look into purchasing a subscription to YouTube TV. NBC is included with YouTube TV. Plus, NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone are offered through YouTube TV for the first time. For a subscription to YouTube TV, new customers will pay $65/month in the first three months before it increases to $73/month. There is a free trial offered. NFL Sunday Ticket will be available for an additional price.

Watch Steelers vs. 49ers on YouTube TV

Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you want to watch the game between the Steelers and the 49ers outside of the U.S., consider downloading a VPN service. These VPNs trick servers into thinking you’re streaming the game from the U.S., bypassing regional broadcast restrictions. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs on the market, and the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

