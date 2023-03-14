 Skip to main content
Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream

Andrew Morrisey
By

March Madness dives into action today, with the first games of the 68-team tournament tipping things off on truTV. Texas A&M-CC and Southeast Missouri State get things started in the First Four, as the two teams battle for a 16-seed in the field of 64 taking place in a couple of days. With truTV handling the television broadcast, many of the best live TV streaming services are in play if you’re hoping to watch the game online. We’ve rounded up the best places to watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

truTV and the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream are available on Sling TV, an all-in-one streaming TV service that has quite a few channels to offer, yet manages to keep things simple. There are two base plans to choose from with Sling—Sling Blue and Sling Orange—and truTV comes with each of them. This means you can’t go wrong with a Sling TV subscription if you want to watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State, and you can decide which plan is best for you based on the other channels included. These base plans start at $40 per month, and while there is no Sling TV free trial available, discounts are often available to first-time subscribers.

Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu is one of the original live TV streaming services, and it’s still one of the most popular. Its popularity comes from its huge lineup of channels, which includes truTV if you jump up to the Hulu with Live TV premium offering. It’s a good service to have if you’re looking to watch the entirety of the NCAA tournament and not just the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State game, as it includes TBS and TNT, which are a couple of the other channels covering the tournament. ESPN and FS1 are additional sports channels included in the lineup. You can utilize a Hulu free trial to see if you like the platform and to get a feel for what kinds of content is available. If you like it, you can dive into a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $70 per month.

Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the most convenient ways to watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream may be YouTube TV, as YouTube is one of the most popular videos platforms on the planet. As such, you probably already have a YouTube account, and all you have to do to get access to YouTube TV is make a few clicks. You’ll get access to sports networks like ESPN with a subscription, and more than 100 channels in total. truTV is a part of the package and a 7-day YouTube TV free trial is even available to new subscribers, which would get you access to the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream at no cost. A YouTube TV monthly subscription is $65, and deals are sometimes taking place.

Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

You’re going to want a VPN if you travel often and still like to watch sports games taking place back home. A virtual private network will allow you to get around geographic restrictions that TV networks and online streaming platforms often have in place, and that’s almost certain to be the case for the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream. Pairing your live TV streaming service with NordVPN, which is one of the best VPN services, will allow you to watch the game from anywhere as you would in your own home. A NordVPN monthly subscription is very reasonably priced, with deals taking place regularly. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which gets you a full month of free access to the service.

