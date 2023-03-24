Texas vs Xavier live stream: Watch March Madness for free

The NCAA basketball tournament’s Sweet 16 round closes out today, and if you want to see who makes it to the Elite Eight in the Texas vs Xavier game, you’re probably wondering about the best way to watch March Madness online. CBS has the television coverage of the Texas vs Xavier game. This means you’ll be able to access the online live stream a number of different ways, including with some of the best live TV streaming services. So whether you’ve ditched your cable subscription or you’re traveling during game time, we’ve found the best ways to watch the Texas vs Xavier game online, and we’ve even found a few ways to watch the game for free.

Watch the Texas vs Xavier live stream on FuboTV

You’ll be able to access your local CBS station through FuboTV, which is one of the best streaming TV services for sports lovers, and one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season. FuboTV really is a streaming service made for sports lovers, as its channel lineup includes dozens of sports networks that include the ESPN networks, the FS networks, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports networks. A FuboTV subscription gets you access to all sorts of live sports coverage, but a FuboTV free trial is also available, which will allow new subscribers to watch the Texas vs Xavier game for free.

Watch the Texas vs Xavier live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus may be best known for its huge library of movies and original programming, but it’s become a popular standalone streaming service because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. Paramount Plus is CBS’ streaming platform, which means it will offer coverage of PGA Tour events, NFL games, and NCAA basketball throughout the year. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and today that includes the Texas vs Xavier game. A subscription will get you access to other March Madness games throughout the tournament, and a 7-day free trial is available to new subscribers, allowing you to watch the Texas vs Xavier for free.

Watch the Texas vs Xavier live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu’s huge library of on-demand content makes it a draw for people looking to access the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu, but today its access to your local CBS network makes it a draw for the Texas vs Xavier live stream. You’ll need to go up to the premium-tiered Hulu with Live TV package, which goes for $70 per month. And while there isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial available, there is a Hulu free trial available that will allow you kick the tires on the platform and explore whether or not it’s worthy of a subscription for the Texas vs Xavier game.

Watch the Texas vs Xavier live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV offers more than a 100 channels of live TV programming, which is just one of the reasons it’s become one of the most popular live TV streaming services. Another reason is that it gets you access to your local CBS network and the Texas vs Xavier live stream. Subscribing to YouTube TV is as easy as making a few clicks, and a subscription goes for $65 per month. However, a YouTube TV free trial is available to first-time subscribers, which means you can watch the Texas vs Xavier game for free on YouTube TV.

Watch the Texas vs Xavier live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Texas vs Xavier live stream while traveling will likely cause some issues. Accessing streaming services outside of an event’s region usually triggers geographic restrictions, making live sports almost impossible to access. You can work around this with a VPN. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, and you can access the Texas vs Xavier game entirely for free if you combine a NordVPN free trial with a FuboTV free trial. Each of these is available to first-time subscribers, and NordVPN is otherwise affordable, as it regularly offers discounts on its monthly and annual plans.

