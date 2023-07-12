 Skip to main content
Where to watch The 2023 ESPYS: live stream for free

Music has the Grammys, movies have the Oscars, and sports have the ESPYS. In 1993, the inaugural ESPYS recognized the best athletes and teams in sports with special awards for their achievements. Three decades later, The 2023 ESPYS marks the 31st edition of the ceremony. For the first time in the ceremony’s history, the ESPYS will not feature a host due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. However, many top athletes and entertainers will be at the Dolby Theatre for the ESPYS, including Patrick Mahomes, Lil Wayne, Sue Bird, Seth Rollins, H.E.R., Becky Lynch, and Dwyane Wade. View the entire list of performers, presenters, and athletes attending The 2023 ESPYS on July 12.

Twenty-five awards will be given out, including Best Team, Best Athlete, Best Breakthrough Athlete, and Best Team. The special prizes that will be awarded include the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to the United States Women’s National Soccer Team; the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance to Chicago White Sox reliever and cancer survivor Liam Hendricks; and the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Buffalo Bills training staff.

Experience all the action on July 12. Details on how to watch are listed below.

Watch The 2023 ESPYS live stream on ABC

Logo for The 2023 ESPYS.
ESPN

The 2023 ESPYS are set to air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / PT from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The ESPYs will air a Spanish-language broadcast on ESPN Deporters and the EDT/CDT feed on ESPN3. Additionally, watch the ESPYS through the ABC app or on ABC.com. Make sure to sign in with your cable provider for full access.

Watch The 2023 ESPYS on ABC

Watch the 2023 ESPYS live stream on Hulu with Live TV

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.

The 2023 ESPYS on ABC can be accessed through Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers can choose from two paid plans, which include the addition of Disney+ and ESPN+. The first plan, which costs $70/month, features Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan, which costs $83/month, includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Also, Hulu with Live TV has over 85 live channels, including ESPN, TNT, CBS, and NBC.

Watch The 2023 ESPYS live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

YouTube TV customers have access to ABC, meaning The 2023 ESPYS can be streamed with their subscription. Additionally, sports fans can watch ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU on YouTube TV. Sign up today and only pay $65/month for the first three months before the rate increases to $73/month. YouTube TV offers a free trial that new customers can try before committing to the monthly price.

Watch The 2023 ESPYS live stream on YouTube TV

Watch The 2023 ESPYS live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

To watch the ESPYS on Sling TV, customers must subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue to gain access to ABC. The channel is not available on Sling Orange. In addition to ABC, Sling Blue includes other live local channels such as Fox and NBC. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and the combined plan costs $60/month. New users will receive $25 off their first month by signing up today. There is also a seven-day free trial. After that, your credit card will be charged.

Watch The 2023 ESPYS live stream on Fubo TV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Experience the ESPYS on ABC with Fubo TV. With over 100 live channels, there are four paid subscription plans on Fubo TV. The packages are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, Premiere at $95/month, and a special Latino package at $33/month. Receive $8 off the first month for the Latino package. Plus, new subscribers can try Fubo TV thanks to a free seven-day trial. 

Watch The 2023 ESPYS live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

Sporting fans looking to watch the ESPYS outside of the United States should look into downloading a VPN to enhance their experience. VPNs will bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing users to watch ABC’s broadcast. A service like NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for streaming channels. Plus, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

