Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament: Watch the free live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

The last game of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament will decide final playoff seed in the Western Conference. The No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers defeated the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves to secure the seventh seed. Now, the Timberwolves will have one last chance to qualify for the playoffs when they play the No. Oklahoma City Thunder, who defeated the No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans to advance in the Play-In Tournament.

Tonight, the Thunder will play the Timberwolves in Minnesota at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson will be on commentary, and Lisa Salters will be reporting from the sidelines. Find out how to watch the live stream of the Thunder versus Timberwolves, including ways to stream it for free.

Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves live stream on ESPN

Logos for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The game between the Thunder and Wolves will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Radio, and the ESPN App. Log in with your cable provider to watch. The game between the Thunder and Timberwolves will not be available to stream on ESPN+ or NBA League Pass. ESPN+ offers multiple shows for all types of sports fans, including Stephen A’s World, UFC Embedded, Eli’s Places, and NFL Primetime.

Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves live stream on Fubo TV for FREE

Fubo TV.

With three packages to choose from — Pro ($75 per month), Elite ($85 per month), and Premiere ($95 per month) — Fubo TV provides customers with plenty of options. The service includes a large library of movies (4,800-plus) and TV shows (1,900) to pick from. CreedThe Ark, The Good Doctor, Smile, and The Simpsons are all available to stream on Fubo TV. There is a free seven-day trial, so there’s no better time to start it than with the game tonight.

Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

ESPN is available to stream with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. With over 85 channels, Hulu with Live TV allows users to watch live broadcasts, sporting events, and news programs without a cable provider. There’s also the added bonus of bundling Disney+ and ESPN+ via Hulu with Live TV. AtlantaDaveAvengers: EndgameThe Mandalorian, and UFC events can all be watched with the bundle. With the $70 per month package, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). With the $83 per month package, users receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

A Sling TV subscription includes ESPN, so the game can be streamed tonight. The Orange and Blue packages range in cost from $40 to $60 per month, but new subscribers will only pay half of that for their first month in this special deal. Sling TV subscribers will also gain access to over 40 channels, such as MTV, Bravo, Nickelodeon, AMC, and USA. It’s like having the best aspect of cable without having to pay for the cord!

Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves live stream on YouTube TV

Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV features more than 100 channels that range from broadcast networks (ABC, NBC, and Fox) and cable networks (CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC) to sports and entertainment channels (FS1, NBA TV, FX, and BBC America). The monthly rate of YouTube TV is $73 per month. However, YouTube TV is offering new subscribers a monthly price of $63 for the first three months.

Plus, YouTube TV offers a FREE trial, making it possible to watch Thunder versus Timberwolves without paying for it.

Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

For Americans traveling abroad, streaming services can be hard to use because they lock access based on the location of your current IP. The solution is to use a VPN or virtual private network, which will use a new IP address to connect to a server within the U.S. Try using a VPN service like NordVPN, which has a 30-day money-back guarantee for new customers.

