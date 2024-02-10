As the trade deadline is now a few days behind us, two teams that did a little business with one another in terms of future NBA draft picks will square off on the court today. The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-16) now sit in third place in the west, as Luka Dončić and the Mavericks are still alive and renamed 8th in the West. The trade deadline deal mentioned above was that the Mavericks acquired a first-round pick for next season from the Thunder in exchange for a 2028 pick.

It’s a day game from Dallas, as tip-off takes place at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about where and how to catch a live stream of the game online today.

The best way to watch the Thunder vs Mavericks live stream

Sling TV has so much to offer in terms of live sports streaming. It’s become a premiere landing spot for customers who have ditched cable and jumped on board with better options to watch the content they want to watch for a cheaper price. Sling TV offers 50% off your first month, knocking the base payment down to $20 at first before going up to $40 a month. Customize your live streaming experience with the Sling TV Orange plan, which offers a ton of sports channels to fulfill your needs.

Is there a free Thunder vs Mavericks live stream?

Sling TV does not currently have a free trial period, despite their amazing prices for live streaming. Although Fubo and YouTube TV do have a free trial, it is impossible to access the game from outside the regional market without an NBA League Pass. The real kicker here is that the NBA League Pass does not have a free trial either, but it does have a nice deal for $50 for the rest of the season through YouTube TV.

Watch the Thunder vs Mavericks live stream from abroad with a VPN

A VPN is your best friend when watching U.S.-based live streams from abroad. They’re a safe way to stream online, and they protect your identity and data from hackers, plus they have a fairly reasonable cost to them. NordVPN is what we recommend most, as it costs only $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android and is available in 60 countries outside the U.S.

