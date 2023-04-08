Tottenham vs Brighton live stream: How to watch for free

The Premier League is in action today with Tottenham taking on Brighton. If you’re an avid soccer fan, you may be wondering how to watch the Premier League matchup online. There isn’t a national television broadcast taking place, which eliminates the best live TV streaming services as live stream outlets, but Peacock TV has the coverage today, and it’s one of the better standalone streaming platforms. We’ve found all the information you need if you’re hoping to watch Tottenham vs Brighton online, and we’ve even got some tips on how to watch if you’re traveling during the game.

Watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream on Peacock TV

Because Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the Tottenham vs Brighton game today, you’re going to want to get a subscription. It comes in at just $5 per month, and it will get you access to all sorts of Premier League soccer coverage. Sunday Night Football, WWE events, and PGA Tour events are also available on Peacock throughout the year. It’s also a great streaming platform beyond sports coverage, as it has a huge library of TV shows and movies, and there’s almost always something new on Peacock. Unfortunately there isn’t a Peacock TV free trial available to take advantage of for the Tottenham vs Brighton game. The basic Peacock service is totally free, but you’ll need to bump up to the $5 per month premium tier to access the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream.

Watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers are going to need to have a virtual private network in place in order to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton game outside of the United States, as geographic restrictions are certain to be in place. With a VPN you can watch the game from anywhere just as you would within your own home. One of the best VPN services like NordVPN is a good way to go, and while Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, there is a NordVPN free trial to take advantage of. That makes the two services a great pairing for the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream, and if you’ve previously exhausted a NordVPN free trial, discounts are almost always taking place on a NordVPN monthly or annual subscription.

