 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tottenham vs Brighton live stream: How to watch for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Premier League is in action today with Tottenham taking on Brighton. If you’re an avid soccer fan, you may be wondering how to watch the Premier League matchup online. There isn’t a national television broadcast taking place, which eliminates the best live TV streaming services as live stream outlets, but Peacock TV has the coverage today, and it’s one of the better standalone streaming platforms. We’ve found all the information you need if you’re hoping to watch Tottenham vs Brighton online, and we’ve even got some tips on how to watch if you’re traveling during the game.

Watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Because Peacock TV is the only place you can watch the Tottenham vs Brighton game today, you’re going to want to get a subscription. It comes in at just $5 per month, and it will get you access to all sorts of Premier League soccer coverage. Sunday Night Football, WWE events, and PGA Tour events are also available on Peacock throughout the year. It’s also a great streaming platform beyond sports coverage, as it has a huge library of TV shows and movies, and there’s almost always something new on Peacock. Unfortunately there isn’t a Peacock TV free trial available to take advantage of for the Tottenham vs Brighton game. The basic Peacock service is totally free, but you’ll need to bump up to the $5 per month premium tier to access the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream.

Related Videos

Watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Travelers are going to need to have a virtual private network in place in order to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton game outside of the United States, as geographic restrictions are certain to be in place. With a VPN you can watch the game from anywhere just as you would within your own home. One of the best VPN services like NordVPN is a good way to go, and while Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, there is a NordVPN free trial to take advantage of. That makes the two services a great pairing for the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream, and if you’ve previously exhausted a NordVPN free trial, discounts are almost always taking place on a NordVPN monthly or annual subscription.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
UConn vs San Diego State live stream: How to watch for free
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Renders

March Madness reaches its finale tonight, with UConn facing San Diego State in the NCAA Men’s National Championship game. It’s the last chance to watch college basketball until next season, so you may be wondering how to watch March Madness online. The UConn vs San Diego State game is being broadcast on television by CBS, which means you’ll be able to watch the live stream through many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve found the best place to watch online, and we’ve even tracked down several ways you can watch the UConn vs San Diego State game for free today.
Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season. It’s a TV streaming service that’s geared primarily for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. Your local CBS network is part of the FuboTV package, so you’ll be able to watch the UConn vs San Diego State championship game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream for free.
Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on Paramount Plus

Read more
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch for free
A soccer field.

Everton will be hoping to snatch a victory against Tottenham Hotspur later if they want to avoid regulation. With Spurs looking strong right now though, that could be tough. Whoever you're backing, this is one to watch. Anyone wanting to watch the Premier League this season knows there are a few different ways to do so. With this match being aired on USA Network, we've got everything you need to know, including a trick to tune into a (legal) free Everton vs Spurs live stream.
Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on FuboTV

As one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans, FuboTV is an ideal entry point for watching Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur. Even better, there's a FuboTV free trial so you can watch the game and enjoy seven days of unrestricted access without paying a cent. The service offers over 145 channels depending on the plan you choose. This includes USA Network, NBC, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and plenty more. There's also Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and other entertainment options too. FuboTV costs $75 per month after the free trial.

Read more
Watch the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin live stream
how to watch joshua vs franklin boxing live stream online anthony jermaine

After back to back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua is starting his comeback. This weekend the former unified heavyweight champion will be facing Jermaine Franklin in a non-title fight. Joshua is the heavy favorite for the night, despite Franklin's 21-1 record. Joshua has gone as far as to tell MailOnline that he will quit boxing if he loses to Franklin. The match is being billed as "New Dawn," as Joshua hopes to use this match as a reset to send him back on the road for a championship belt. Despite the low stakes on the main fight, the match should be interesting. After all, some of the best boxing movies out there are comeback stories.

Several undercard fights will be broadcast before Joshua and Franklin square off. Some of these include Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash for Signani's European Middleweight title, and Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks for the vacant Inter-Continental Light Heavy title. The Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin boxing match at 5:41 p.m. ET, with preliminary fights starting at 2 p.m. ET. The match will be shown in the U.S. on DAZN. The match is being held at The O2 Arena in London, which accounts for the early start time in the U.S. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin live stream.
Watch the Joshua vs. Franklin on DAZN

Read more