Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream: Watch from anywhere

Andrew Morrisey
By

There’s a full slate of Premier League games today, and Tottenham vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 10am ET. Peacock TV has the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream. In fact, it’s the only place you can watch the game today, as there’s no national TV broadcast. This may eliminate many of the best live TV streaming services as online outlets, but Peacock has a lot to offer soccer fans — and sports lovers in general — with a subscription. There isn’t a way to watch the game on Peacock for free, but we’ve got all the details you need to make your mind up about a subscription.

Watch the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace game only available on Peacock TV today, and with there being no Peacock TV free trial to take advantage of, you may be wondering whether or not the streaming service is worth a subscription for just a few soccer games. But Peacock actually offers coverage of dozens of Premier League games throughout the season. There’s almost always something new on Peacock, and while today that includes the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream, throughout a month’s subscription you’ll find plenty of sports coverage. A basic Peacock subscription is completely free, which you can utilize to explore the service, though you’ll need to bump up to the $5 per month premium tier to access the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream.

Watch the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.3

A VPN is a smart way to go about accessing the internet, but it’s also a necessity if you’re trying to watch the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream while traveling. Streaming services regularly place geographic restrictions on live sports events, and this will almost certainly be the case for the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace game. You can work around this with a virtual private network. A VPN in combination with your Peacock TV subscription will allow you to access the game from anywhere just as you would at home. We feel NordVPN is at the top of the list when it comes to the best VPN services. You can even use NordVPN free for a month with a NordVPN free trial.

