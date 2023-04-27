In the closing phases of the Premier League, Manchester United will be keen to build upon its current fourth position while Tottenham will want to make up for its recent poor run of form. Manchester United has a chance to go third in the league while fortunes could change for Tottenham currently in seventh and with a chance of improving upon that. Whichever team you’re backing, you won’t want to miss out on a Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream. We’ve got all you need to know about how to watch the match when it kicks off at 3.15 PM ET today.

Watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream on Peacock TV

Around half of the Premier League games are being shown exclusively on Peacock TV and that includes Tottenham vs Manchester United. For either $5 per month for the ad-supported premium tier or $10 per month for no-ads, you can watch Tottenham vs Manchester United so it’s pretty cheap. Alongside that, throughout the month, you can also catch up on the best shows on Peacock like Poker Face and Saturday Night Live. Peacock is also the home of sporting events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, WWE and much more, so it could be worth keeping it on your entertainment roster. It’s a smart idea to see what’s new on Peacock too.

Watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

While traveling abroad, Peacock TV is very unlikely to follow you. That means you’re paying for something you can’t access which is certainly frustrating. A solution to this is to use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By using a VPN, you can ‘trick’ your current internet connection such as the one at your hotel into acting like you’re still at home in the US. To do so, you simply pick a US-based server and NordVPN does the rest. It’s very easy to do and means you can still access all your streaming services just like you never left the couch. It also provides you with better security and privacy when browsing online as public Wi-Fi is rarely as safe as your own secure network. No NordVPN free trial exists right now but if you’re really concerned, you can depend on its 30-day money-back guarantee. We recommend committing to it for far longer than that though given the security advantages.

