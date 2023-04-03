 Skip to main content
UConn vs San Diego State live stream: How to watch for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

March Madness reaches its finale tonight, with UConn facing San Diego State in the NCAA Men’s National Championship game. It’s the last chance to watch college basketball until next season, so you may be wondering how to watch March Madness online. The UConn vs San Diego State game is being broadcast on television by CBS, which means you’ll be able to watch the live stream through many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve found the best place to watch online, and we’ve even tracked down several ways you can watch the UConn vs San Diego State game for free.

Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season. It’s a TV streaming service that’s geared primarily for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. Your local CBS network is part of the FuboTV package, so you’ll be able to watch the UConn vs San Diego State championship game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream for free.

Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is fast becoming one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original series like Yellowstone, and in part because of its growing lineup of live sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and with the inclusion of your local CBS station with a subscription, that includes the UConn vs San Diego State game. Paramount Plus also offers coverage of Europa League soccer and the NFL on CBS. A 7-day free trial is available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream for free if you capitalize on it today.

Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the UConn vs San Diego State live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, and you’ll need it to get access to your local CBS network and the UConn vs San Diego State game through Hulu. In addition to live sports events a Hulu with Live TV subscription includes access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another place online you can watch the UConn vs San Diego State game for free. YouTube TV may also be one of the most convenient online outlets to watch the game, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming, which includes dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which is how you’ll be able to access the UConn vs San Diego State championship game for free.

Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

If you’re out of the country tonight you’re going to want to have a virtual private network in place for the UConn vs San Diego State live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate the ability to watch the game outside of the United States. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, and pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will let you watch UConn vs San Diego State from anywhere just as you would at home. A VPN is a smart way to browse the web even if you aren’t a traveler. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it goes out of its way to make its service affordable, with discounts regularly available. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which will get you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

