UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier is happening tonight. Two championship bouts are on deck along with plenty of other exciting fights, but as this is a pay-per-view event, you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ if you want to watch the UFC 276 live stream online. If you’re looking to tune in, here’s how to watch UFC 276 online with ESPN+, a rundown of some of the top fighters entering the Octagon, and how you might be able to save some cash on the UFC 276 PPV.

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (Main Event)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier online in the U.S.

We’re halfway through 2022, and UFC 276 marks the MMA league’s seventh numbered event of the year. The UFC typically hosts one of these numbered shows per month, and with rare exceptions, these are pay-per-view events that air exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. ESPN+ is the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming app and is the best way to watch UFC fights online; as of now, ESPN+ is also the only way to watch UFC PPV exhibitions like this one. After you sign up, you can install the ESPN+ app on most smart TVs, streaming sticks, mobile devices, and Xbox or PlayStation consoles, or you can stream UFC 276 right in your PC’s web browser.

UFC 276 is a great event to mark the halfway point of 2022, as the main card features not one but two championship matchups. For the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will be defending his title for the fifth time. His opponent is first-time title challenger Jared Cannonier. For the co-main, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is facing former champ Max Holloway in a trilogy bout. Volkanovski stripped Holloway of the title in 2019, then defended it in their rematch the following year. Now, Holloway is vying to reclaim his belt after earning another shot at the championship. The UFC 276 fight card features some other notable talent as well, with fan favorites like Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Sean O’Malley, and Robbie Lawler doing their ring-walks tonight as well.

ESPN+ costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while the current price of UFC pay-per-views is $75 — a $5 increase from last year. That’s a combined price of $145 for a one-year subscription along with the UFC 276 PPV, but if you’re new to ESPN+, then you can grab both for $100 right now. This one-time bundle deal offer saves you $45, but you can only redeem it once. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, then you’ll have to shell out the regular price to watch UFC 276 online, but another way to save might be to upgrade to the Disney Bundle. This includes ESPN+, Disney+, and ad-supported Hulu for just $14 per month (which basically gets you ESPN+ for free). The UFC 276 main card pay-per-view begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

