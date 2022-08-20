 Skip to main content
UFC 278 Live Stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards 2

Noah McGraw
By

Kamaru Usman will defend his UFC Welterweight Championship title from challenger Leon Edwards tonight at UFC 278, almost seven years after Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC on Fox in December 2015. The event, which sees four other bouts on the main card, including Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker, Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold, and José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili, is happening live at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and you can watch the action unfold live through the official UFC 278 live stream.

How to watch the UFC 278 live stream

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 278 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view element of the event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 278 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 278 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70. But a sweet, sweet $40 discount is on offer for new customers who sign up for ESPN+ and buy the UFC PPV before the main event starts at 10 PM ET.

Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 278 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year. It’s also home to a slew of other live sports, including PGA Golf, MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS, and on-demand programming, as well access to its events archive, so you can watch back previous events like Usman vs Edwards from 2015.

