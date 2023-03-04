 Skip to main content
UFC 285 live stream: Can you watch Jones vs Gane for free?

Lucas Coll
By

This Saturday, two-time light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones is finally making his return to the Octagon after three years out of the game. His comeback also marks his debut at heavyweight, where he’ll face Ciryl Gane for the recently vacated UFC Heavyweight Championship. UFC 285: Jones vs Gane is a high-stakes pay-per-view event, and for that, there’s only one option: ESPN+. You have a couple of ways to get it, though, so if you’re looking to watch the UFC 285 live stream this weekend, here’s everything you need to know, including how much ESPN+ and your UFC 285 PPV ticket will cost you.

Watch the Jones vs Gane live stream on ESPN+

The ESPN+ logo on a black background.

Let’s get right to it: There’s no way to watch UFC 285 for free, as this is a pay-per-view. There’s also no free trial for ESPN+, which is what you need to watch UFC fights online. ESPN+ is also the only broadcaster of UFC pay-per-views in the U.S. It’s a standalone streaming service which costs $10 per month or $100 per year, and it lets you stream UFC along with other sports such as PGA Golf, LaLiga soccer, college basketball, NHL, and more. The current price of UFC PPV events is $80 following another recent price hike, bringing the combined cost of a one-year ESPN+ subscription (the most economical plan) and the UFC 285 pay-per-view to $180. However, if you’re new to ESPN+, you can grab a one-year membership and your UFC 285 live stream ticket for $125, saving you $55. Once you’re signed up, you can install the ESPN+ app and watch the UFC 285 live stream on your smart TV, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, or streaming stick. Or, you can just sign in and watch the action right in your PC web browser.

Watch the Jones vs Gane live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

UFC fans living abroad might have trouble access the UFC 285 live stream, as this event, like many live sporting events, is limited by region-based broadcasting restrictions. One way you can bypass these geographic limitations is with a virtual private network. A VPN encrypts your connection and routes it through remote servers, thereby masking your IP address and making it appear as if you’re logged on from a different location. Of course, you want to stick with a trusted VPN that’s fast and stable enough to handle streaming. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services for this. It’s speedy, reliable, easy to use, and quite affordable with plans as low as $4.20 per month if you’re willing to pay in advance for the two-year plan. Aside from letting you bypass geo-restrictions, NordVPN also provides an excellent suite of features that keep your online activities private and secure.

