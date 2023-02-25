 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Krylov vs Spann today

Lucas Coll
By

Are you a die-hard UFC fan looking forward to watching UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann on Saturday night? With this and other UFC events being broadcast almost exclusively on ESPN+ nowadays, your options for streaming it online in the U.S. are fairly limited. But worry not, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ll guide you through your options for watching the Krylov vs Spann live stream (and all other UFC events) using ESPN+. Whether you’re a new initiate to the growing world of MMA or a seasoned fan exploring your online streaming options, we’ll provide you with all the information you need to catch every action-packed fight, including UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Watch the Krylov vs Spann live stream on ESPN+

The ESPN+ logo on a black background.

To watch the Krylov vs Spann live stream online with ESPN+, you only need to subscribe to the streaming service — this is not a pay-per-view, so you don’t need to pony up any additional cash to tune in. Following a recent price increase, ESPN+ costs $10 per month or $100 per year. ESPN+ is the only platform where you can watch the Krylov vs Spann fight live online, and it’s also currently the exclusive home of UFC pay-per-view events in the U.S. To start streaming, just sign up for an account, head to the ESPN+ website or download the ESPN app on your preferred device, and get ready to tune in. With ESPN+, you’ll not only have access to live UFC events and pay-per-views but also a wide range of other sports, exclusive shows, and original content, making it a must-have for sports fans.

Watch the Krylov vs Spann live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

On the other hand, if you’d rather have a complete all-in-one streaming package that allows you to watch the Krylov vs Spann live stream online, Hulu with Live TV is the way to go. This bundle combines more than 85 live TV channels with ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, letting you enjoy a myriad of both on-demand and live content. That includes UFC events thanks to the inclusion of ESPN+, of course. Hulu with Live TV currently costs $70 per month for the standard ad-supported plan. With Hulu with Live TV, you’ll not only be able to watch live sports but also catch up on your favorite shows, movies, and exclusive Hulu and Disney+ originals, making it a great option for sports fans and home entertainment enthusiasts looking to ditch cable TV altogether.

Watch the Krylov vs Spann live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

If you already have ESPN+ but you’re outside of the U.S. and want to catch the Krylov vs Spann live stream online, a virtual private network is your best bet. With a VPN, you can mask your IP address and connect to a server in the United States, allowing you to bypass geographical restrictions and access ESPN+ as if you were in the U.S. Our top pick for streaming is NordVPN, a reliable and affordable VPN service that offers fast and secure connections to servers around the world. To use NordVPN, simply sign up for an account, download the app on your device, and connect to a U.S. VPN server. Once connected, you can then log in to your ESPN+ account and start streaming the fight as if you were back home — no pesky region-based broadcasting restrictions to get in the way. With NordVPN, you can also enjoy added security and privacy while browsing online, making it one of the best VPN services for travelers and digital nomads.

Topics
Nantes vs Juventus live stream: Watch the Europa game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 23, 2023 9:00AM
amazon live sports prime stadium football soccer wr

Nantes takes on Juventus in Europa League soccer action today, with the match kicking off at 12:45pm ET. There isn’t a national television broadcast available to tune into, but there is a way to watch the Nantes vs Juventus match online. The live stream is only available on Paramount Plus, which is owned by CBS and will be providing coverage consistent with what you’d find with the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded up all the information you need to watch the Nantes vs Juventus live stream, and we’ve even found a way for you to watch for free.
Watch the Nantes vs Juventus live stream on Paramount Plus

The Nantes vs Juventus match is only available to watch online today, and Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to access the live stream. While Paramount Plus is most well-known for original programming like Yellowstone, it’s a great streaming service for sports lovers to consider subscribing to. Because it’s owned by CBS, it gets you coverage of sports events from the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as other soccer matches and The Masters PGA Golf tournament. A subscription costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial of Paramount Plus. This is a great way to explore the service, and to watch the Nantes vs Juventus match for free.

RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream: Watch the game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 22, 2023
amazon live sports prime stadium football soccer wr

Champions League soccer fans won’t want to miss the RB Leipzig vs Man City Round of 16 match, which starts today at 3pm ET. You’ll be able to watch it through traditional means, as it’s airing on CBS in the United States. But if you don’t have cable service, if you’re traveling, or if you just prefer to watch the match on your computer or mobile device, there are several ways to access the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream. We’ve tracked them all down, and have even found a couple of ways to watch for free. Read onward for more details.
Watch the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a good streaming TV service for sports lovers, and you’ll also be able to find the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream there. A Sling subscription offers hours upon hours of live sports through a large selection of channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1. It also carries CBS and offers Paramount Plus as an add-on to your subscription, which is the streaming service broadcasting the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream. With a Sling TV subscription you’ll get access to all sorts of living sports events, and with a $5 per month Paramount Plus add-on you’ll get access to the RB Leipzig vs Man City match. Sling TV’s base plans start at $40 per month, with deals regularly available for first-time subscribers.

Inter vs Porto live stream: Watch the game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 22, 2023
A soccer field.

Inter vs Porto in the Round of 16 kicks off today at 3pm ET, and it’s near the top of the list of many Champions League fans’ watch list. With several games slated for the day, tracking down a way to watch the Inter vs Porto live stream may be a little more difficult than usual. CBS typically covers Champions League matches, but with scheduling overlaps, it’s using its streaming service, Paramount Plus, to cover the Inter vs Porto match. Whether you’ve ditched your cable subscription or prefer watching with the portability of your mobile device, read onward for details on how to watch Inter vs Porto online. We’ve even found a way for you to watch for free.
Watch the Inter vs Porto live stream on Paramount Plus

Inter vs Porto begins at 3pm ET today, but right on its heels is RB Leipzig vs Man City, which CBS has chosen to make its national TV broadcast. Without CBS as an outlet for the Inter vs Porto match, there’s fewer options for watching the live stream online. However, Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to watch the match, and it’s one of the most affordable and worthy subscription TV services for sports lovers. Champions League matches can regularly be found on Paramount Plus, as can full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. In fact, Paramount Plus gives you access to a lot of live sports, including action from the NFL and men’s NCAA basketball. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the Inter vs Porto live stream for free.

