5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in April 2025

Unsurprisingly, Netflix has gotten off to a strong start in television in 2025. The British drama series Adolescence has shattered viewership records on its way to becoming the No. 4 most popular English-language TV show. This month, Black Mirror season 7 and Pulse season 1 will sit in the weekly top 10 for the foreseeable future.

April does have one noteworthy movie, Havoc, premiering at the end of the month. It stars Tom Hardy as a detective who fights to stay alive and protect a corrupt politician’s son. While Havoc is a premier offering, Netflix has thousands of movies to stream, many of them hidden on their respective genre pages. Luckily, we picked out five to watch this month.

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)

Alan Ritchson is one of the most recognizable action heroes on television thanks to his starring role in Reacher. 15 years ago, Ritchson broke out for his comedic work in the TV show Blue Mountain State. The raunchy comedy about a college football team became a cult favorite. Five years after the show ended, the show’s creators crowdfunded a movie, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland.

Quarterback Alex Moran (Darin Brooks) has one thing on his mind for senior year: partying. However, a new dean on campus threatens to upend Alex’s plans when he threatens to buy the Goat House, the football team’s off-campus headquarters. Needing money to save the house, Alex calls Thad Castle (Ritchson), a former Blue Mountain State player who moved on to the NFL. Thad agrees to buy the house if Aled throws the party of the century. Be careful what you wish for, Alex.

Draft Day (2014)

To some football fans, the draft brings them more excitement than the games. Every player, employee, and fan of a team believes their franchise can change with one good draft. Ivan Reitman’s Draft Day attempted to dramatize a day in the life of an NFL general manager during the NFL Draft.

Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner) is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. With the No. 7 pick in the first round, the organization wants Sonny to make a splash and trade up to No. 1. After following orders and trading for the top pick, Sonny immediately has second thoughts and tries to offset his mistake with a series of risky decisions. Draft Day is a bit too melodramatic for a football movie, but it’s still an entertaining, safe sports drama.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Comparing Sicario to Sicario: Day of the Soldado is an unfair fight. Denis Villeneuve’s masterful thriller is on a different playing field. However, take Stefano Sollima’s sequel at face value, and it’s a gritty, tense thriller with an effective leading performance by Benicio del Toro.

After a terrorist attack on U.S. soil, the government enlists the CIA’s Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and assassin Alejandro Gillick (del Toro) to ignite a drug war between the Mexican drug cartels to flush out the group that smuggled the terrorists across the border. The plan backfires after the government orders the CIA to kill a top kingpin’s daughter (Isabel Merced), whom they kidnapped. Refusing to take an innocent life, Gillick goes rogue and protects the girl as he fights his way back into the United States.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Derek Cianfrance makes movies for the sad boys. The Place Beyond the Pines forces you to examine the personal relationship with your father, which won’t be easy for some. The film is split into three parts. The first follows Luke Glanton (Ryan Gosling), a motorcycle stuntman who begins committing robberies to provide for his ex-lover Romina Gutierrez (Eva Mendes) and child.

Part two explores Avery (Bradley Cooper), a cop whose life-changing decision affects Luke. Finally, the third part investigates Luke’s son (Dane DeHaan) and Avery’s son (Emory Cohen), who must live with the repercussions of their fathers’ actions. Cianfrance takes a family drama and injects it with ambition and scope in this moving crime film.

For Love of the Game (1999)

The start of April means baseball has begun. In Hollywood, one actor is most associated with baseball: Kevin Costner. From Field of Dreams to Bull Durham, Costner knows his way around a diamond. The Oscar winner spent most of his time at the pitcher’s mound in For Love of the Game.

Veteran pitcher Billy Chapel (Kevin Costner) is on his final run as a ballplayer with the Detroit Tigers. On the field, Chapel has one more start before he’s forced out of the game. At home, Chapel’s girlfriend, Jane Aubrey (Kelly Preston), might leave him. As he faces the Yankees, Billy has flashbacks to his tumultuous relationship. This distraction leads Billy to pitch freely, so much so that he has a perfect game heading into the final innings.

