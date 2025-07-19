 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Like heists? Now You See Me is one of our 5 underrated movies to watch on Netflix

By
Four people stand in line on a stage.
Lionsgate

Netflix is adding several high-profile movies in July. First, there is The Old Guard 2, the next chapter in the Charlize Theron-led action franchise. While The Old Guard 2 garnered a solid audience, Netflix subscribers are champing at the bit to watch Happy Gilmore 2, which streams on July 25.

Beyond big-name titles, Netflix is home to many underrated movies with cult-like followings. Now You See Me is a terrific heist movie that continues to age well with time. It has never been considered a top blockbuster, but fans love it, especially now with a third movie coming this fall. Watch Now You See Me and other underrated movies this month on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Blow (2001)

The life of George Jung — from a normal American to a top cocaine smuggler — comes to life in Blow, based on Bruce Porter’s 1993 book of the same name. In the late ’60s, George (Johnny Depp) moves to California and becomes a prolific drug dealer selling marijuana. After his arrest, George does a bid in prison and meets a cellmate with ties to the Medellin cartel.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

With his newfound connection, George heads to Colombia to learn about cocaine. Eventually, he becomes Pablo Escobar’s right-hand man. Similar to the highs and lows of cocaine, George reaches life’s summit before it all comes crashing down to a bitter end. There are better movies centered around drugs, but I’d argue that Depp’s performance is one of the best in the genre. Plus, Blow is backed by an A+ soundtrack.

Stream Blow on Netflix.

Plane (2023)

Gerard Butler finds himself on a lot of “watch underrated movies on this streaming service” lists. When you’re one of the only actors starring in action movies ripped from the ’90s, people will respond to your work. Take Plane, a 2023 thriller where Butler becomes a one-man army. While flying from Singapore to Honolulu, pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) is forced to crash-land on a remote island in the Philippines.

Unbeknownst to Brodie, he and his passengers landed in a place run by rebels. When Brodie goes looking for help, the rebels kidnap the passengers and take them as hostages. The only way off the island is the same way they got on — the plane. But first, he’ll need to rely on the help of a homicide suspect (Mike Colter) to rescue his passengers.

Stream Plane on Netflix.

Red Eye (2005)

Speaking of planes, if Cillian Murphy talks to you at the airport bar, assume it involves nefarious activities. At least that’s the plot of Red Eye, Wes Craven’s vastly underrated thriller from 2005. While waiting for her flight from Dallas to Miami, hotel manager Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams) meets the pleasant Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy). They engage in some charming small talk while they wait to board.

Lo and behold, Lisa and Jackson sit next to each other on the plane. This wasn’t fate; it was a setup. Jackson works for a terrorist organization that plans to assassinate the head of Homeland Security, who is staying at Lisa’s hotel. Jackson needs Lisa to change the executive’s room number and will get it done by any means necessary. With an 85-minute runtime, Red Eye is a quick, efficient thriller that uses the claustrophobic setting to its advantage.

Stream Red Eye on Netflix.

Now You See Me (2013)

When you think about it, magicians should be good thieves thanks to sleight of hand, deception, charisma, and creativity. It’s believable that a group of illusionists in Now You See Me could commit some of the world’s most impressive robberies. The group — J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), and Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) — calls themselves the Four Horsemen, and instead of keeping the money for themselves, they share it with their audience.

Regardless of their intentions, the heists are illegal and attract the attention of FBI agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo), who teams with French Interpol agent Alma Dray (Mélanie Laurent) and magician-turned-debunker Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman) to catch the Horsemen. Now You See Me is good old-fashioned popcorn entertainment.

Stream Now You See Me on Netflix.

Road Trip (2000)

The teen sex comedy experienced a resurgence in the 2000s. American Pie, Not Another Teen Movie, EuroTrip, and The Girl Next Door all developed significant followings in the aughts. Add Road Trip to that list, which marked the directorial debut of future Oscar nominee Todd Phillips.

A group of friends at Ithaca College face an intriguing dilemma. Josh Parker (Breckin Meyer) makes a sex tape with fellow student Beth Wagner (Amy Smart). That tape was accidentally mailed to Josh’s long-distance girlfriend in Austin, Texas. Fearing the consequences of his actions, Josh convinces his friends to take a road trip to Texas and steal the tape before it reaches his girlfriend. Obviously, hijinks ensue. While mindless at times, Road Trip has an unexpected amount of laughs in this surprisingly effective comedy. 

Stream Road Trip on Netflix.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Don’t miss one of Netflix’s best comedies this year. Here’s why you should watch it now
A woman looks at a man in Hit Man.

Netflix is typically thought of as the home for out-there shows like Stranger Things or fantasy epics like Damsel. But the popular streamer also produces a steady stream of comedies that linger in the memory. 2022's Glass Onion is one of the highlights of Netflix's recent comedy output, and just two weeks ago, it was joined by another comedy that dominated the most popular movies on Netflix chart and won over critics as well.

A triumphant return to the world of out-and-out comedy for writer/director Richard Linklater (School of Rock, Before Sunrise), the new Netflix film Hit Man is one of the best movies of the year so far and a treat not to be missed. Here are just a couple of reasons why you shouldn't miss out on what will soon to be a classic everyone keeps watching over and over again.
A true story and an A-list writer/star

Read more
Extraction 2 is the most popular Netflix movie right now. Here’s why you should watch it
Chris Hemsworth protects a woman from two men in Extraction 2.

In April 2020, most of the world was stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Movie theaters were closed, causing every major studio to push back their films to later dates, so streaming services were one of the few places to find new movies. One of those streamers was Netflix, which released the action thriller Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth on April 24, 2020. Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a former special ops agent- turned-elite mercenary who must rescue the son of an Indian drug lord. Extraction was a huge hit with audiences and became Netflix's most-watched original film up to that point.

Three years later, Tyler Rake is back with a new mission in the sequel Extraction 2. After surviving the events at the end of Extraction, including a gunshot to the neck, Tyler retires to a secluded cabin in Austria. While recovering from his injuries, Tyler is recruited by a mysterious stranger (Idris Elba) for another adventure -- and this one is personal. Tyler is tasked with freeing his ex-wife's sister, Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili), and her two children from a Georgian prison. The sequel packs an even bigger and better punch, with more fantastic action sequences. Here are three reasons why Extraction 2 should be the next movie in your queue.
1. Extraction 2 has an amazing 21-minute, one-take action sequence
Behind the Stunts of Extraction 2 | Netflix

Read more
This action film is one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
the mother reasons why you should watch netflix action movie holding a rifle

The action genre is a tried and true formula that will never cease to be popular. It's often the spectacle of watching a sole individual achieve the impossible through the sheer force of will. And while the climactic moments of these films are often miles from reality, it's the power fantasy and the jolt of adrenaline these explosive sequences often deliver that make action movies so appealing. What ultimately makes or breaks an action film are the characters at the heart of the story. We'll return time and time again to watch Tom Holland's plucky Spider-Man experience the next big upset in his web-slinging career. And let's not forget Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and his family of specialists who seem to hold an unshakeable power over death itself.

But in Netflix's latest offering, The Mother, the breathless velocity is laced with a serious edge. Jennifer Lopez sheds her rom-com persona and assumes a tough, surprisingly effective action-hero persona. As an expert assassin, Lopez must protect the child she gave up years ago from being killed by former associates who want both of them dead. The Mother is a lean, often brutal action movie, one that has proven to be a hit with audiences as it's one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Here's why you should watch it right now.
Jennifer Lopez shines in an action-heavy role

Read more