Like heists? Now You See Me is one of our 5 underrated movies to watch on Netflix

Netflix is adding several high-profile movies in July. First, there is The Old Guard 2, the next chapter in the Charlize Theron-led action franchise. While The Old Guard 2 garnered a solid audience, Netflix subscribers are champing at the bit to watch Happy Gilmore 2, which streams on July 25.

Beyond big-name titles, Netflix is home to many underrated movies with cult-like followings. Now You See Me is a terrific heist movie that continues to age well with time. It has never been considered a top blockbuster, but fans love it, especially now with a third movie coming this fall. Watch Now You See Me and other underrated movies this month on Netflix.

Blow (2001)

The life of George Jung — from a normal American to a top cocaine smuggler — comes to life in Blow, based on Bruce Porter’s 1993 book of the same name. In the late ’60s, George (Johnny Depp) moves to California and becomes a prolific drug dealer selling marijuana. After his arrest, George does a bid in prison and meets a cellmate with ties to the Medellin cartel.

With his newfound connection, George heads to Colombia to learn about cocaine. Eventually, he becomes Pablo Escobar’s right-hand man. Similar to the highs and lows of cocaine, George reaches life’s summit before it all comes crashing down to a bitter end. There are better movies centered around drugs, but I’d argue that Depp’s performance is one of the best in the genre. Plus, Blow is backed by an A+ soundtrack.

Stream Blow on Netflix.

Plane (2023)

Gerard Butler finds himself on a lot of “watch underrated movies on this streaming service” lists. When you’re one of the only actors starring in action movies ripped from the ’90s, people will respond to your work. Take Plane, a 2023 thriller where Butler becomes a one-man army. While flying from Singapore to Honolulu, pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) is forced to crash-land on a remote island in the Philippines.

Unbeknownst to Brodie, he and his passengers landed in a place run by rebels. When Brodie goes looking for help, the rebels kidnap the passengers and take them as hostages. The only way off the island is the same way they got on — the plane. But first, he’ll need to rely on the help of a homicide suspect (Mike Colter) to rescue his passengers.

Stream Plane on Netflix.

Red Eye (2005)

Speaking of planes, if Cillian Murphy talks to you at the airport bar, assume it involves nefarious activities. At least that’s the plot of Red Eye, Wes Craven’s vastly underrated thriller from 2005. While waiting for her flight from Dallas to Miami, hotel manager Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams) meets the pleasant Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy). They engage in some charming small talk while they wait to board.

Lo and behold, Lisa and Jackson sit next to each other on the plane. This wasn’t fate; it was a setup. Jackson works for a terrorist organization that plans to assassinate the head of Homeland Security, who is staying at Lisa’s hotel. Jackson needs Lisa to change the executive’s room number and will get it done by any means necessary. With an 85-minute runtime, Red Eye is a quick, efficient thriller that uses the claustrophobic setting to its advantage.

Stream Red Eye on Netflix.

Now You See Me (2013)

When you think about it, magicians should be good thieves thanks to sleight of hand, deception, charisma, and creativity. It’s believable that a group of illusionists in Now You See Me could commit some of the world’s most impressive robberies. The group — J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), and Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) — calls themselves the Four Horsemen, and instead of keeping the money for themselves, they share it with their audience.

Regardless of their intentions, the heists are illegal and attract the attention of FBI agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo), who teams with French Interpol agent Alma Dray (Mélanie Laurent) and magician-turned-debunker Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman) to catch the Horsemen. Now You See Me is good old-fashioned popcorn entertainment.

Stream Now You See Me on Netflix.

Road Trip (2000)

The teen sex comedy experienced a resurgence in the 2000s. American Pie, Not Another Teen Movie, EuroTrip, and The Girl Next Door all developed significant followings in the aughts. Add Road Trip to that list, which marked the directorial debut of future Oscar nominee Todd Phillips.

A group of friends at Ithaca College face an intriguing dilemma. Josh Parker (Breckin Meyer) makes a sex tape with fellow student Beth Wagner (Amy Smart). That tape was accidentally mailed to Josh’s long-distance girlfriend in Austin, Texas. Fearing the consequences of his actions, Josh convinces his friends to take a road trip to Texas and steal the tape before it reaches his girlfriend. Obviously, hijinks ensue. While mindless at times, Road Trip has an unexpected amount of laughs in this surprisingly effective comedy.

Stream Road Trip on Netflix.