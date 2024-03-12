3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in March

New TV shows are hitting Netflix in March. One of the buzziest shows of the month is The Gentlemen, an action comedy series inspired by Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name. Young Royals and Girls5eva each return for third seasons, with the latter making its debut after previously airing on Peacock. Additionally, the creators of Game of Thrones make their highly anticipated return to scripted television with 3 Body Problem.

These shows are only some of the hundreds available for consumption. There are plenty of underrated shows to watch on Netflix. You just need to know where to look. Luckily, we found three TV shows you need to watch this month, including a docuseries about a soccer icon, an intriguing thriller, and a sequel to a popular sitcom.

Beckham (2023)

Nowadays, David Beckham is famous for being a model, entrepreneur, and the husband of a former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham. Because of his A-list status, it’s easy to forget that Beckham was once one of the world’s greatest soccer players. Beckham, a four-part docuseries on Netflix, reminds the world that the talented Englishman was the guy associated with soccer in the 1990s and 2000s. Beckham was the best player on the world’s best team, Manchester United, for over a decade.

While the series does an admirable job of highlighting his accomplishments off the field, it also opens the doors to Beckham’s personal life, from his humble beginnings to becoming a loving father of four children. You’ll walk away with a greater appreciation for the man off the pitch.

Watch Beckham on Netflix.

The Tourist (2022-)

Netflix’s ability to pick up dropped shows from other networks and turn them into hits is quite impressive. Examples of this phenomenon are Cobra Kai, Manifest, and Lucifer. While The Tourist won’t reach the heights of those three shows, it should find itself on the list of most popular shows on Netflix with the arrival of season 2.

After a car accident, an Irishman (Jamie Dornan) wakes up in an Australian hospital with amnesia so bad that he can’t remember his name. Why is he in Australia, and who drove him off the road? He receives help in his investigation from local cop Helen (Danielle Macdonald).

Watch The Tourist on Netflix.

That ’90s Show (2023-)

One of the underappreciated sitcoms of the 2000s was That ’70s Show. The teen comedy launched the careers of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama. Nearly two decades since the show went off the air, the Forman family is back in That ’90s Show. The series revolves around Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon).

In 1995, Leia heads to Wisconsin to spend the summer with grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Like her parents, Leia becomes part of a ragtag group of friends who spend their days goofing off in the basement and getting into trouble. Fans of That ’70s Show will be happy with this sequel, and if you’re not, Red will get angry …

Watch That ’90s Show on Netflix.

