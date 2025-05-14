 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in May 2025

By
Joe Leaphorn marks his face in Dark Winds.
Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions / AMC

It’s a fantastic month for new TV shows on Netflix. Tina Fey, Steve Carell, and Colman Domingo join forces in The Four Seasons, a romantic dramedy about three married couples whose group goes into peril when one opts for divorce. Other new shows in May include the final season of Big Mouth and Love, Death + Robots volume 4.

After scanning the Netflix homepage, dive deeper into the genre sections to find even more quality television. Three of the underrated offerings this month include a sketch comedy show, a teen soap drama, and a mysterious crime thriller.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Bad Thoughts (2025)

Comedian Tom Segura has exploded in popularity thanks to his burgeoning stand-up comedy career and lucrative podcast company. Segura is betting on himself and trying his hand at sketch comedy in Bad Thoughts. Segura plays multiple characters in a series of vignettes that put the comedian in precarious situations, including an emergency landing, an assisted living facility, and the apocalypse.

One of the funnier sketches involves Segura playing a country who starts a cult in hopes of becoming more relatable. Bad Thoughts is not I Think You Should Leave, but there’s enough humor in this sketch show to keep you satisfied.

Watch Bad Thoughts on Netflix.

All American (2018-)

Before being acquired by Nexstar a few years ago, The CW was the network for teen soaps. Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Stargirl, and The Vampire Diaries all became teen favorites and grew even bigger on Netflix. The only drama left standing is All American, a sports show set in the world of high school football.

Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) is a talented high school football player from South Central Los Angeles. Spencer’s prowess draws the attention of Billy Baker (Taye Diggs), the head football coach at Beverly Hills School. Coach Baker offers Spencer a scholarship. Now a fish out of water, Spencer must navigate life on and off the field. This is a teen show, so expect a lot of relationship drama.

Watch All-American on Netflix.

Dark Winds (2022-)

Dark Winds was in a good position to be successful due to its critically acclaimed source material, Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee series. Add in Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin as executive producers, and Dark Winds has become a sneaky hit for AMC. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) is a veteran police lieutenant in Navajo County.

Leaphorn is paired with former FBI agent Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) to solve a serial killer wreaking havoc on the community. The deeper they dig, the further they uncover a conspiracy tied to a robbery. Backed by a terrific leading performance from McClarnon, Dark Winds is an eerie crime thriller with a suspenseful mystery at the heart of each season.

Watch Dark Winds on Netflix.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…

Editors’ Recommendations

5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in May 2025
Sunny Suljic and Jerrod Carmichael in mid90s.

It's summer blockbuster season in Hollywood. While Netflix has some tentpoles reserved for later this summer, the streamer began the season with a much smaller and heartwarming movie, Nonnas. The Vince Vaughn-led comedy follows a man's journey to open an Italian restaurant and hire four grandmothers to work as the chefs.

Nonnas is comforting and will put a smile on your face. While we can't promise grins with the five movies below, they will keep you entertained. These underrated movies might not be on the homepage, but they are worthy of your time.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (May 9-11)
An old woman and a young man stand next to each other in The Crown.

One of the great and terrible things about Netflix is that the streaming service is filled with stuff. Plenty of it is great, but even among the great stuff, it can be hard to know which thing to pick. We've got you covered, whether you're looking for something short or long, limited or extended.

We've pulled together this list of great shows that are well worth your time no matter what you're looking for. Hopefully, you'll find something worth watching without looking through everything on the service.

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (May 9-11)
Jason Statham holds a surfboard in Meg 2.

The summer movie season has now begun. Last weekend, the box office received some juice thanks to Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. While Marvel movies stream on Disney+, DC fans can watch Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman on Max. James Gunn's Superman will eventually stream on Max, but that won't happen until late this year.

If superhero content doesn't pique your interest, Max remains an excellent streamer for movies due to the Warner Bros. library. Within this library is a sea of underrated movies ready to be streamed. This weekend's recommendations include a fantasy romance, a shark attack thriller, and a laugh-out-loud comedy.

Read more