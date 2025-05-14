3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Bad Thoughts (2025) All American (2018-) Dark Winds (2022-)

It’s a fantastic month for new TV shows on Netflix. Tina Fey, Steve Carell, and Colman Domingo join forces in The Four Seasons, a romantic dramedy about three married couples whose group goes into peril when one opts for divorce. Other new shows in May include the final season of Big Mouth and Love, Death + Robots volume 4.

After scanning the Netflix homepage, dive deeper into the genre sections to find even more quality television. Three of the underrated offerings this month include a sketch comedy show, a teen soap drama, and a mysterious crime thriller.

Bad Thoughts (2025)

Comedian Tom Segura has exploded in popularity thanks to his burgeoning stand-up comedy career and lucrative podcast company. Segura is betting on himself and trying his hand at sketch comedy in Bad Thoughts. Segura plays multiple characters in a series of vignettes that put the comedian in precarious situations, including an emergency landing, an assisted living facility, and the apocalypse.

One of the funnier sketches involves Segura playing a country who starts a cult in hopes of becoming more relatable. Bad Thoughts is not I Think You Should Leave, but there’s enough humor in this sketch show to keep you satisfied.

All American (2018-)

Before being acquired by Nexstar a few years ago, The CW was the network for teen soaps. Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Stargirl, and The Vampire Diaries all became teen favorites and grew even bigger on Netflix. The only drama left standing is All American, a sports show set in the world of high school football.

Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) is a talented high school football player from South Central Los Angeles. Spencer’s prowess draws the attention of Billy Baker (Taye Diggs), the head football coach at Beverly Hills School. Coach Baker offers Spencer a scholarship. Now a fish out of water, Spencer must navigate life on and off the field. This is a teen show, so expect a lot of relationship drama.

Dark Winds (2022-)

Dark Winds was in a good position to be successful due to its critically acclaimed source material, Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee series. Add in Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin as executive producers, and Dark Winds has become a sneaky hit for AMC. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) is a veteran police lieutenant in Navajo County.

Leaphorn is paired with former FBI agent Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) to solve a serial killer wreaking havoc on the community. The deeper they dig, the further they uncover a conspiracy tied to a robbery. Backed by a terrific leading performance from McClarnon, Dark Winds is an eerie crime thriller with a suspenseful mystery at the heart of each season.

