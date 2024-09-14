 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in September 2024

Two sailors look ahead in The Terror.
AMC

Netflix has a loaded slate of new TV shows premiering in September. The Perfect Couple, a murder mystery series starring Nicole Kidman, is already one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The second part of Emily in Paris season 4 premiered on September 12, and Ryan Murphy’s highly anticipated Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story streams on September 19.

It certainly is a great time to watch Netflix. If those shows do not pique your interest, do not worry. Hundreds of TV shows live in the Netflix library, many of which are underrated or underseen. Try watching these three shows: an AMC crime thriller, a sensational atmospheric horror show, and a scandalous drama.

Gangs of London (2020-)

The cast of Gangs of London
AMC

Do you want violence? Gangs of London will give you violence and then some. The British crime drama stems from the mind of Gareth Evans, the visionary director behind action classics like The Raid and The Raid 2. After the assassination of Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), his son, Sean (Joe Cole), steps into the spotlight and becomes the leader of his family’s influential crime syndicate. Who killed Finn is the mystery at hand, and Sean will stop at nothing to avenge his father’s death.

However, Finn’s death creates a power struggle between the international gangs in London, leading to an all-out war for supremacy. The brutality in Gangs of London blurs the boundary between necessary and excessive. However, crime genre fans will be rewarded with an excellent epic from action master Evans.

Watch Gangs of London on Netflix.

The Terror (2018-)

Two captains stand on the ice in The Terror.
AMC

Thanks to AMC’s deal with Netflix, one of the scariest TV shows ever, The Terror season 1, is now streaming. Based on Dan Simmons’ 2007 novel, The Terror is the fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Franklin’s expedition to the Northwest Passage in the Arctic Ocean. Franklin (Ciarán Hinds) is the expedition leader and captain of the HMS Erebus, while Francis Crozier (Jared Harris) is the expedition’s second-in-command and captain of the HMS Terror.

The two boats become trapped in the frozen waters because of the harsh conditions. However, something sinister is lurking on the ice, driving the crew to the brink of insanity. The Terror is the type of suspenseful thriller that leaves a sick feeling in the pit of your stomach, whch is all the more reason to watch.

Watch The Terror on Netflix.

UnREAL (2015-2018)

A group of women sit down and stare.
Lifetime

It’s been said that the real drama on a reality show takes place behind the scenes. UnREAL, a Lifetime drama, puts that theory to the test. After suffering a breakdown while working on the popular dating show Everlasting, Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) returns to the series at the behest of executive producer Quinn King (Constance Zimmer).

Quinn is Everlasting’s puppet master. She will do whatever it takes to stir up drama on the showin pursuit of higher ratings. Despite this conflicting with her own ethics, Rachel obeys Quinn and manipulates the contestants to produce a better TV show. UnREAL is a seething, overdramatized look into reality TV and the people who call the shots. But boy, is it entertaining!

Watch UnREAL on Netflix.

