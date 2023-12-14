 Skip to main content
USG vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the game for free

In the Europa League, USG vs Liverpool kicks off today at 12.45PM ET/9.45AM. Liverpool has already guaranteed first place in its group so it’s a relatively relaxed game for the side, however USG still has the chance to qualify for the knockout phases meaning it’s likely to go all-out to change its fortune. Whichever side you’re backing, you won’t want to miss the big game. We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the USG vs Liverpool live steam online and what to do if you’re traveling abroad and worried you’ll miss out.

Watch the USG vs Liverpool live stream

A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images / Getty Images

Paramount Plus is the streaming service you need to watch the Europa League. There are options for what you want to sign up to. You can sign up to Paramount Plus Essential for $6 per month or $60 a year. It provides you with full access to everything that Paramount Plus has to offer but is supported by limited ads. Alternatively, you can sign up for Paramount Plus with Showtime for $12 per month or $120 a year, avoid ads and gain Showtime originals, movies, and additional sport. In both cases, there’s a one-week free trial so if you solely want to watch USG vs Liverpool, you can do so for free providing you remember to cancel it before the week is up.

Paramount Plus is the home of all things Paramount meaning plenty of Mission Impossible movies, the Scream franchise, all things Star Trek, along with shows like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and much more. It’s a smart move to regularly see what’s new on Paramount Plus as content is often added so there’s always something new to watch.

Watch the USG vs Liverpool live stream from abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Anyone who travels regularly can tell you that streaming services don’t follow how you expect them to. That’s why it’s important to use one of the best VPNs so you can convince your connection that you’re actually still back home and able to access all your favorite streaming services like Paramount Plus. We recommend NordVPN as the best of the bunch because it’s very simple to use and works well with streaming services. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth the money as it takes moments to set up and be able to access the USG vs Liverpool game without a hitch. It also enhances your security which is handy if you use public Wi-Fi such as at your hotel or similar.

