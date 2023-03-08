 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream: Watch Big 12 basketball for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

March Madness is in the air, and while the Big Dance is still a week away, the Big 12 Tournament tips off with 7-seed Oklahoma State taking on 10-seed and in-state rival Oklahoma. The Big 12 Tournament is being covered by ESPN’s lineup of networks. This opens up a lot of opportunities to watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream online, including many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve got all of the details you’ll need to find the game online, and we’ve even tracked down some ways to watch for free.

Watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream, and it’s one of the few places you can watch the game for free. Sports fans will love the streaming platform, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. This includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma game, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial. This will allow you to watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream and the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament for free.

Watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma game, as well as the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament. While there isn’t a Sling TV free trial available, a Sling TV subscription is a good investment for sports lovers, as its base plans include networks like ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and TNT. Most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can combine the two for access to even more. Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Related

Watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup has a lot to offer. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial available. This will give you an idea of what the service is all about, and you can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream.

Watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has developed into an impressive streaming TV service. It offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming, including several ESPN networks and the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including Fox Sports and NBC Sports in addition to ESPN. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which will allow you watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream for free.

Watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Travelers may find it more difficult to get access to the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sports events. A virtual private network is a great workaround, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers wanting to watch the Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma game online. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch channel is the UFC on tonight? Watch from anywhere
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023
A UFC championship belt sitting on a table.

UFC 285 is one of the most highly anticipated MMA events in recent memory, featuring the long-awaited return of two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. For the main event, Jones is making his heavyweight debut and will go fist-to-fist with Ciryl Gane. The two will be vying for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, which was recently vacated by Francis Ngannou. Fans of the sport are no doubt eager to tune in and watch the fights unfold, but if you're tuning in for the first time in a while, you might be unsure of where you can catch the action. Below, we've laid out all the info you need to find the best UFC 285 channel to watch all three fight cards, so you won't miss a minute..
What channel is the UFC on tonight?
First, it is important to note that the early preliminary and preliminary cards for UFC live stream events can be watched on ESPN TV channels. For these, UFC 285 channels include ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. These fights will be available to anyone who has a cable TV subscription or live TV streaming service that includes these channels. The early prelims are also available to UFC Fight Pass subscribers. However, the main card for UFC 285 is a pay-per-view that can only be watched on the ESPN+ streaming platform. ESPN+ is a subscription-based service that offers live sports events, exclusive programming, and original content. To access UFC PPV streams, viewers will need to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription and purchase the event.

While some fans may be disappointed that they have to pay for the main event, it's no surprise that Jones' return to the Octagon -- and a heavyweight championship bout, no less -- isn't going to happen during one of the UFC's weekly Fight Night events (which are free to watch for ESPN+ subscribers). Another benefit of ESPN+ being the best UFC 285 channel is that the platform offers a range of other UFC content that fans can enjoy. This includes access to the UFC Fight Library, which contains every fight in UFC history, as well as exclusive UFC programming such as Dana White's Contender Series and UFC Destined.
Watch the UFC 285 live stream online
For those who are new to ESPN+ or are unsure of how to access the service, it is easy to get started. Viewers can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription on the ESPN+ website or through the ESPN app. It costs $10 per month or $100 per year, and while the price keeps rising, it's still not a bad value considering the amount of content available. You can install the app and watch the UFC 285 live stream on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. You can also tune into UFC fights in your computer's web browser. The early prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET; the main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Read more
Wolves vs Tottenham live stream: Watch the game for free
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 4, 2023
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Want to watch the action unfold between Wolves and Tottenham? We've sniffed our all of the best ways to watch Wolves vs Tottenham online, from anywhere in the world, including a free Wolves vs Tottenham live stream -- no strings attached. You'll also be able to use this method to watch other Premier League matches happening right now, at the same time, if you're wanting to flick between the games, including the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream and the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream.
Watch the Wolves vs Tottenham live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV offers plenty of variety and that includes the perfect solution for Premier League fans. Both NBC and USA Network are part of the Sling Blue package which is exactly what you need to be able to catch up on the whole Premier League. The first month costs just $20 before rising to $40 a month so it's well-priced for soccer fans. Besides the Premier League, you get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations. For those times you can't catch the game live, there's also 50 hours of DVR storage so you don't miss out.

Read more
Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream: Watch the game for free
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023
Arsenal FC players celebrating on the field.

Want to tune into Arsenal vs Bournemouth? We've sniffed our all of the best ways to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth online, from anywhere in the world, including a free Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream -- no strings attached. You'll also be able to use this method to watch other Premier League matches happening right now, at the same time, if you're wanting to flick between them, including the Wolves vs Tottenham live stream and the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream.
Watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock

For fans in the U.S. looking to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream, one excellent and highly affordable option is NBC's Peacock streaming service. As the premium streaming platform for NBC, Peacock offers a wide selection of live TV and on-demand shows and movies, making it a great add-on to your streaming app lineup. With plans starting at $5 per month or $50 per year, it's a cheap option that provides high-quality and reliable streaming for sports fans and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Also, unlike other streaming platforms, Peacock is airing every Premier League soccer match this year, not just select games. Whether you're looking to catch the latest soccer match or binge-watch your favorite shows, Peacock is an excellent way to do it on the cheap.

Read more