After a two-year hiatus, WWE Fastlane returns to the Premium Live Event (PLE) calendar in 2023. Fastlane used to air in the winter as part of the “Road to WrestleMania.” However, it now falls in October before two important PLEs in November – Crown Jewel and Survivor Series.

The marquee superstar who will be in the main event of Fastlane is 16-time world champion John Cena, the star of Max’s Peacemaker. Fastlane marks Cena’s first PLE match since losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Cena is teaming up with the hottest act in the WWE, LA Knight, to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

WWE Fastlane should be a night of non-stop, explosive action. Below, you can find out where to watch WWE Fastlane 2023.

When and where is WWE Fastlane 2023?

WWE Fastlane starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 7. For pregame coverage of the event, tune in for WWE Fastlane Kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. Fastlane will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Watch WWE Fastlane 2023 live stream on Peacock

On Saturday night, WWE Fastlane 2023 streams live on Peacock. Every WWE Premium Live Event streams on Peacock for no additional charge. Not only can Peacock subscribers watch WWE events, but they will have access to a string of NBC hit shows, like The Office and Law and Order, as well as live coverage of the PGA Tour, the Premier League, and college football. Peacock recently raised its prices, so streaming shows like Yellowstone will be more expensive. The ad-supported Peacock Premium increased from $5/month to $6/month, and the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus went up from from $10/month to $12/month.

For fans outside of the U.S., stream WWE Fastlane on the WWE Network. Prices may vary depending on your country and region.

WWE Fastlane 2023 match card

The aforementioned main event features John Cena and LA Knight teaming up to face The Bloodline. The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Seth “Freakin” Rollins attempts to successfully defend his title in a Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Plus, the WWE Women’s Championship will be decided in a Triple threat match, and Cody Rhodes will team with Jey Uso to face The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

View the entire card for WWE Fastlane below.

Tag team match: John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa)

John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) World Heavyweight Championship – Last Man Standing match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Women’s Championship – Triple threat match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship – Tag team match: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso Six-man tag team match: Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Joaquin Wilde/Cruz Del Toro, with Zelina Vega) vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

