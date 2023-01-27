The WWE Royal Rumble is happening on Saturday, January 28, and wrestling fans around the world are already looking forward to seeing big names like Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and many others stepping into the ring. Your best bet for watching the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream online in the U.S. is Peacock, and the good news is that it won’t cost you much. If you’re planning to stream the Royal Rumble 2023 tomorrow, read on to see everything you need to know about how to watch it live and what you can look forward to seeing.

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Alamodome

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 online in the U.S.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is airing on the WWE Network as well as Peacock. Peacock is NBC’s premium streaming platform that launched in mid-2020 and is home to a wide variety of shows, movies, and live TV programming. Although it costs nothing to make a Peacock account and watch the free content that’s available on the platform, there’s unfortunately no Peacock free trial for the premium plans, which is what you’ll need in order to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream online.

Premium subscriptions start at just $5 per month or $50 per year, making Peacock one of the more affordable streaming services by far (even discounting its free plan, which gives you access to a limited selection of entertainment that doesn’t cost you a cent). The standard ad-supported Premium Plan is the cheapest, with the $50/year membership giving you the best deal as you essentially get two months free. This is all you need to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream on Saturday — there are no extra fees. If you want to upgrade to an ad-free experience, you can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus for $10 per month or $100 per year.

There are three main events on the Main Card along with two Royal Rumble matches. For the headliners, fans can look forward to seeing Roman Reigns defend the WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Blair defend her title against Alexa Bliss, and Bray Wyatt take on LA Knight in a special Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. Since 2018, WWE has hosted both a men’s and women’s royal rumble match, with each one featuring 30 combatants duking it out. For the men’s royal rumble, superstars including Kofi Kingston, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and Cody Rhodes are already confirmed to be participating. Confirmed women’s superstars include Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Royal rumble matches always feature surprise guests and unexpected outcomes, so there’s no telling what to expect from the action tomorrow. After signing up for Peacock, you can install the app and watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream online on modern smart TVs, streaming sticks, mobile devices, gaming consoles, or your PC’s web browser. The combat begins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), following some pre-event analysis and commentary which starts a bit earlier at 7 p.m. ET.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations