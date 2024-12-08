 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 13: release date, time, channel, and plot

By
Kayce holds a phone up to his ear in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

Kayce (Luke Grimes) is heading down a dangerous path on Yellowstone. Kayce continues to investigate his father’s murder, and on last week’s episode, he came face to face with the man who authorized the hit. The Dutton son did not take this man to the “train station,” but he made sure to leave a terrifying message.

Elsewhere, Beth (Kelly Reilly) is waiting for the right moment to exact revenge on Jamie (Wes Bentley). Speaking of Jamie, Montana’s attorney general was visited by detectives investigating the murder of his girlfriend Sarah (Dawn Olivieri). For Jamie, time is running out as his world slowly crashes before him. Will Jamie meet his demise tonight? Find out how to watch the next episode of Yellowstone below.

Recommended Videos

Yellowstone season 5, episode 13: release date, time, and channel

Wes Bentley holds a phone up to his ear in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

Yellowstone season 5, episode 13 airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 8.

Related

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network. It’s crucial to remember that Paramount Network is not the same as . Paramount Network is a cable channel, while Paramount+ is a streaming service. Tonight’s Yellowstone will not stream on Paramout+. Either tune in live at 8 p.m. ET/PT or catch the replay at approximately 10:49 p.m. ET/PT.

To watch Yellowstone on Paramount Network, you will need a cable subscription or a live streaming TV service. Some of the best TV services — including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Philo, and YouTube TV — do not require a cable box. These services are cheaper alternatives, with many offering free trials to new customers.

Can you stream Yellowstone season 5, episode 13 on Peacock or Paramount+?

This Season on Yellowstone | Paramount Network

Similar to Paramount+, Yellowstone season 5, episode 13 will not stream tonight on . Yellowstone episodes do not head to Peacock until months after the season finale. The actual date these new episodes arrive on Peacock is unknown.

Yellowstone season 5, episode 13: title and synopsis

A man holds a folder in his hands while standing next to someone else.
Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater and Moses Brings Plenty as Mo in Yellowstone. Emerson Miller / Paramount Network

The title of episode 13 in Yellowstone season 5 is Give The World Away. The Paramount Network logline reads: “Jamie begins to spiral, and later seeks advice. Beth and Travis make a deal. Kayce has an idea about the future of the ranch.”

Who died in Yellowstone season 5, episode 12?

Colby and Teeter forever ? #YellowstoneTV

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is not afraid to kill off his characters. In episode 12, tragedy occurred on the ranch. Colby (Denim Richards) died trying to help Carter (Finn Little), an inexperienced cowboy, escape an angry horse. After cornering Carter, the horse kicks Colby twice, killing him instantly. Carter manages to shoot the horse, but it’s too late to save Colby.

Is this the final episode of Yellowstone season 5, part 2?

A man and woman stand across and face each other.
Paramount Network

No. Including tonight’s episode, two episodes remain in Yellowstone season 5, part 2. Frankly, it’s surprising Paramount has not announced if Yellowstone will end in two weeks or come back for season 6. Perhaps the network is saving the announcement for the season 5 finale. Either way, tonight’s episode is a must-watch.

When you’re done here, check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best new shows on Max, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Yellowstone spoilers, season 6, and Kevin Costner: The hit show’s director previews season 5, part 2
Wes Bently and Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Yellowstone season 5, part 2 finally returns this November. A lot of drama has transpired since the series last aired in January 2023. Avoiding spoilers, adding another season, and Kevin Costner's departure are at the center of the Yellowstone drama.

Ahead of the season 5, part 2 premiere, Yellowstone director Christina Voros spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed what she could about the show's hot-button topics. Because of the show's popularity, Voros stressed that series creator Taylor Sheridan wanted to reduce leaks as much as possible. Voros joked that not even Marvel worked as hard as Yellowstone did to keep everything a secret.

Read more
The war is just beginning for the Duttons in the Yellowstone season 5, part 2 trailer
A man leans against a wall with a woman by his side.

"This war is just beginning," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says in the trailer for Yellowstone season 5, part 2.

In the new footage, the Dutton family battles to keep their ranch and reestablish their power over the valley. However, this will take sacrifice as opposing forces attempt to end the Duttons' reign. The 84-second teaser features Rip (Cole Hauser) setting a car on fire, Kayce (Luke Grimes) making a blood deal with Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), Beth (Kelly Reilly) fighting with Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) experiencing an emotional breakdown.

Read more
Yellowstone season 5, part 2 to get CBS premiere on same night as Paramount Network debut
A man sits on a fence as a woman stands against him.

The excitement for Yellowstone season 5, part 2 is so high that the first episode can be seen on two networks. CBS will broadcast the premiere of season 5, part 2 on the same night it airs on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will air on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 10. CBS will then re-air the episode at 10 p.m. ET. On CBS, Yellowstone replaces an episode of The Equalizer and will air following a new episode of Tracker.

Read more