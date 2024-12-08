Watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 13: release date, time, channel, and plot

Table of Contents Table of Contents Yellowstone season 5, episode 13: release date, time, and channel Can you stream Yellowstone season 5, episode 13 on Peacock or Paramount+? Yellowstone season 5, episode 13: title and synopsis Who died in Yellowstone season 5, episode 12? Is this the final episode of Yellowstone season 5, part 2?

Kayce (Luke Grimes) is heading down a dangerous path on Yellowstone. Kayce continues to investigate his father’s murder, and on last week’s episode, he came face to face with the man who authorized the hit. The Dutton son did not take this man to the “train station,” but he made sure to leave a terrifying message.

Elsewhere, Beth (Kelly Reilly) is waiting for the right moment to exact revenge on Jamie (Wes Bentley). Speaking of Jamie, Montana’s attorney general was visited by detectives investigating the murder of his girlfriend Sarah (Dawn Olivieri). For Jamie, time is running out as his world slowly crashes before him. Will Jamie meet his demise tonight? Find out how to watch the next episode of Yellowstone below.

Yellowstone season 5, episode 13: release date, time, and channel

Yellowstone season 5, episode 13 airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 8.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network. It’s crucial to remember that Paramount Network is not the same as . Paramount Network is a cable channel, while Paramount+ is a streaming service. Tonight’s Yellowstone will not stream on Paramout+. Either tune in live at 8 p.m. ET/PT or catch the replay at approximately 10:49 p.m. ET/PT.

To watch Yellowstone on Paramount Network, you will need a cable subscription or a live streaming TV service. Some of the best TV services — including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Philo, and YouTube TV — do not require a cable box. These services are cheaper alternatives, with many offering free trials to new customers.

Can you stream Yellowstone season 5, episode 13 on Peacock or Paramount+?

Similar to Paramount+, Yellowstone season 5, episode 13 will not stream tonight on . Yellowstone episodes do not head to Peacock until months after the season finale. The actual date these new episodes arrive on Peacock is unknown.

Yellowstone season 5, episode 13: title and synopsis

The title of episode 13 in Yellowstone season 5 is Give The World Away. The Paramount Network logline reads: “Jamie begins to spiral, and later seeks advice. Beth and Travis make a deal. Kayce has an idea about the future of the ranch.”

Who died in Yellowstone season 5, episode 12?

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is not afraid to kill off his characters. In episode 12, tragedy occurred on the ranch. Colby (Denim Richards) died trying to help Carter (Finn Little), an inexperienced cowboy, escape an angry horse. After cornering Carter, the horse kicks Colby twice, killing him instantly. Carter manages to shoot the horse, but it’s too late to save Colby.

Is this the final episode of Yellowstone season 5, part 2?

No. Including tonight’s episode, two episodes remain in Yellowstone season 5, part 2. Frankly, it’s surprising Paramount has not announced if Yellowstone will end in two weeks or come back for season 6. Perhaps the network is saving the announcement for the season 5 finale. Either way, tonight’s episode is a must-watch.

