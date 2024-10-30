 Skip to main content
This iconic horror parody franchise is getting a reboot with the Wayans Brothers

By
A group of six people stand in front of stairs and look shocked.
Dimension Films

After nearly two decades away from the franchise, the Wayans Brothers are returning for another Scary Movie installment.

Per Deadline, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans will write and produce Scary Movie 6. Rick Alvarez, who wrote Fifty Shades of Black with Marlon, will write and produce Scary Movie 6 alongside the Wayans Brothers. Neal H. Moritz will also produce. Information on plot details and a director has not been released.

The Wayans brothers are the creative force behind the Scary Movie films. Keenen co-wrote and directed Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2. Marlon and Shawn co-wrote and starred in the first two films.

Marlon announced the Scary Movie news in an Instagram post.

“After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for … a return to the Scary Movie franchise,” Wayans wrote in the caption. “We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.”

Released in 2000, Scary Movie was a parody that spoofed several noteworthy horror films, including Scream, I Know What You Did Last SummerFriday the 13th, The Shining, and HalloweenScary Movie exceeded box office expectations with a $278 million worldwide gross against a $19 million budget. Scary Movie 2 also became a hit financially, grossing $141 million on a $45 million budget.

The Wayans Brothers did not participate in the next three sequels due to their resentment toward Miramax producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein. On the Club Shay Shay podcast, Marlon called the Weinsteins “terrible people” and accused the Miramax duo of stealing their idea for Scary Movie 3.

Scary Movie 6 will begin shooting next year for a planned theatrical release. Paramount Pictures will distribute Scary Movie 6 through its first-look deal with Miramax.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
