At last, Netflix unveils new footage and release date for Wednesday season 2

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Murder, mayhem, and the Addams family return in the first look at Wednesday season 2.

Netflix released the official trailer for the second season of Wednesday, the supernatural comedy about the Addams family daughter with a dark sense of humor and psychic power. Jenna Ortega returns in the titular role that helped skyrocket her popularity as an emerging star.

Wednesday returns to school at Nevermore Academy, but this time, her brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), enrolls as a student. Not too far behind the children are their parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), who will play an increased role on campus.

“I already know where the bodies are buried,” Wednesday says upon her arrival at Nevermore.

Wednesday Adams stands and looks confused.
Jonathan Hession / Netflix

Like the first season, Wednesday season 2 will see the titular student cracking another murder investigation as a part-time detective. Wednesday will also attempt to solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.

Wednesday‘s returning cast includes Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Dorobantu as Thing, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

Notable additions to the season 2 ensemble include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suatamo.

Wednesday hails from visionary Tim Burton, who will be a director and executive producer on season 2. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar remain the creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman hold hands in a car in a scene from Wednesday.
Netflix

Wednesday season 1 was met with critical acclaim, winning four Emmys and garnering nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Ortega). Wednesday‘s viewership numbers are arguably more impressive, which makes it the most popular English-language TV show on Netflix.

Wednesday season 2 will be split into two parts — part 1 on August 6 and part 2 on September 3. Stream Wednesday on Netflix.

