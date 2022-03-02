  1. Movies & TV

Evan Rachel Wood is Madonna in Weird Al Yankovic biopic

In February, The Roku Channel shared the first picture of former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic from the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. But it turns out that Radcliffe won’t be the only familiar face playing one of the greatest music icons. Today, The Roku Channel revealed that Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has joined the film as Madonna!

The picture below was shared on The Roku Channel’s official Instagram account, and it features Wood in costume as the Material Girl herself. Madonna was one of the first singers to break out in the early days of MTV, and she created her own music legacy that has now been a part of four decades.

Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

As far as we know, Madonna hasn’t had too much interaction with the real Weird Al. But he did parody her song, Like a Virgin, and turn it into his own take: Like a Surgeon. That’s far from an uncommon occurrence with Weird Al.  He’s made a very good career out of satirizing the songs of other artists.

The Roku Channel promises that the film will “hold nothing back and explore every facet of his life, from his childhood through his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like Eat It and Like a Surgeon, while touching on his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” Although we’re fairly certain they’re kidding about the love affairs and “depraved lifestyle.”

Weird Al is taking an active role in this project as the co-writer of the script with the film’s director, Eric Appel. Both Weird Al and Appel are also producing the movie for The Roku Channel.

A release date for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has not yet been set. But production began last month in Los Angeles.

